Election 2024: Poll positions

There are less than two weeks to go until the general election and the polls are showing no signs of shifting. But what do they really tell us about what voters are thinking about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer? Which Labour or Conservative policies and promises are cutting through? What are the polls to look out for? Deltapoll’s Joe Twyman joins the podcast team to explain all.

Plus: What exactly is a supermajority? We break down the Conservative Party’s warnings about what a big Labour election win would mean in parliament.