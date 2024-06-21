Innovative Drug Aims to Improve Hydrocephalus Treatment and Delay Onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
Dr. Young-Kwon Hong has unveiled a potential treatment for hydrocephalus that may also delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease
Our new drug has the potential to revolutionize how we address hydrocephalus and offer a much needed treatment for patients.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Young-Kwon Hong, Chief of Basic Science Research for the Department of Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, has unveiled a potential treatment for hydrocephalus that may also delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Hong and his team have developed a drug aimed at clearing fluid and cellular debris from the brain, akin to the body's lymphatic system. "It's a lot like a sewer system - and that means it has to drain well for it to work and keep everything clean," explained Dr. Hong. The drug is currently being tested in animal models (in the preclinical phase) and will not be available to patients until it passes the several phases of clinical trial testing in humans.
— Dr. Young-Kwon Hong
Dr. Hong will be presenting his research at the HA CONNECT National Conference on Hydrocephalus July 25-27, in Tampa, FL, at the Tampa Marriott Water Street. This event will be a significant opportunity for medical professionals, researchers, and patients to learn more about his innovative work and its potential impact on the treatment of hydrocephalus.
"Our new drug has the potential to revolutionize how we address hydrocephalus,” said Dr. Young-Kwon Hong. “By enhancing the brain's natural drainage system, we aim to reduce the buildup of harmful fluids and debris. This could offer a much-needed treatment for hydrocephalus patients."
The research, published in Nature Neuroscience in March of this year, sheds light on the role of fluid buildup in the brain, a significant factor in conditions such as hydrocephalus, where fluid accumulation can exert pressure on the skull and brain, causing a range of symptoms from headaches to cognitive issues. Dr. Hong's team has pioneered a novel approach to accelerate brain fluid drainage by developing a compound that triggers an increase in the diameter of the lymphatic vessels. "Think about a kitchen sink that's draining too slowly because it has a two-inch pipe," Dr. Hong analogized. "We can give you a four-inch pipe."
This drug holds promise for many affected by hydrocephalus, offering new hope in a possible treatment for hydrocephalus.
“Dr. Hong's research is exciting for our field. While still in the preclinical phase this innovative approach has the potential to move to the next stage of development to ensure it is safe and effective,” said Dr. Naomi Abel, Director of the Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Center at USF Health. “The novel mechanism may represent a significant advance, opening the door to new, less invasive possibilities for treatment of patients with hydrocephalus"
Dr. Hong and Dr. Abel, as well as patients and other scientists, will be available for interviews prior to the conference as well as during the conference to provide further insights into hydrocephalus and the latest advancements in research and treatment. The conference will be held at the Tampa Marriott Water Street, July 25-27.
For more information about the conference and to register, please visit hydrocephalusconference.org.
ABOUT THE HYDROCEPHALUS ASSOCIATION
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $14 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org or call (888) 598-3789.
Judy Froehlich
Hydrocephalus Association
+1 407-463-6305
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube