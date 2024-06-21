China: Regional seminar held to empower military's operational legal advisors

The three-day event fostered a spirit of collaboration, bringing together over twenty armed forces legal advisors, uniformed military operational commanders and staff officers, research fellows and humanitarian representatives from 16 countries namely, Australia, China, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the United States of America. 87 senior military officers from 46 countries who are attending the Defense and Strategic Studies Course at ICDS also participated in some sessions of the seminar, further enriching the global dialogue.

In January 2023, the ICRC embarked on a two-year study into the role and professional effectiveness of military operational legal advisors (Op LEGADs) to promote compliance of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) during military operations. This Seminar aims to build on the experience gained from the first workshop for Op LEGADs held in Entebbe, Uganda, in July 2023.

Balthasar Staehelin, Personal Envoy of the ICRC President to China and Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for East Asia, makes an opening speech. PHOTO: ICDS

Balthasar Staehelin, Personal Envoy of the ICRC President to China and Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for East Asia, emphasized the critical role of IHL in protecting civilians during armed conflicts and the importance of providing legal advice to military commanders to ensure compliance with IHL. 'It is the commanders and those carrying arms that ultimately must respect and apply the law. The relationship between legal experts and operational commanders can be essential in ensuring respect for International Humanitarian Law,' Staehelin stressed.

Major General Xu Hui, Commandant of ICDS, expresses his hope to further strengthen cooperation with the ICRC. PHOTO: ICDS

Major General Xu Hui, Commandant of ICDS, points out in his speech, "This year marks the 75th anniversary of the four 1949 Geneva Conventions, and 120th anniversary of the founding of the Red Cross Society of China, so it's the right time to organize this seminar." He expressed his hope that the two institutions will continue to strengthen cooperation in the future and welcomed the ICRC to fully leverage the ICDS as a vital platform for international military cooperation and exchange to promote and disseminate IHL to the armed forces worldwide.

Li Lidong, Secretary-General of the Red Cross Society of China, stressed the significance of the seminar to showcase the region's efforts in upholding peace and stability. PHOTO: ICDS

Li Lidong, Secretary-General of the Red Cross Society of China, underscored the universal pursuit of peace and development, underlining the collective responsibility of nations to uphold the hard-won peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. 'This seminar, which holds immense significance, exemplarily showcases the positive efforts made in the Asia-Pacific region in cherishing peace, solidarity, and cooperation,' he said, emphasizing the crucial role of the participants and organizers of the seminar.

This seminar provided a unique opportunity for international military and legal professionals to deepen their knowledge of international humanitarian law and their understanding of the crucial role legal advisors play in military operations.