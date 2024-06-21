Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size Report 2034 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Sjogren's Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Sjogren's Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Sjogren's Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report

• June 2024:- Amgen- A Phase 2 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of HZN-1116 in Participants With Sjögren's Syndrome. The purpose of this study is to measure the efficacy and safety of HZN-1116 in participants with Sjogren's syndrome (SS).

• June 2024:- Novartis Pharmaceuticals- This study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of iscalimab at two dose levels in patients with Sjögren's Syndrome, who participated in the TWINSS core study, CCFZ533B2201(NCT03905525). Additionally, this Extension study will further explore the pharmacokinetics (PK) and efficacy of iscalimab at two dose level.

• June 2024:- Bristol-Myers Squibb- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Deucravacitinib in Adults With Active Sjögren's Syndrome (POETYK SjS-1). The purpose of this study is to assess the safety and efficacy of two doses of Deucravacitinib in adult participants with Active Sjögren's Syndrome.

• June 2024:- Resolve Therapeutics- A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group Study to Assess the Impact of Intravenous RSLV-132 in Participants With Primary Sjögren's Syndrome (pSS) With Moderate to Severe Symptom Burden.

• The leading Sjogren's Syndrome Companies such as Amgen, Dompe Farmaceutici, Novartis, Resolve Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

• Promising Sjogren's Syndrome Therapies such as Dazodalibep (VIB4920), OXERVATE (cenegermin), Tivanisiran (SYL1001), VAY736, RSLV-132, Lusvertikimab (formerly OSE-127), CFZ533, Nipocalimab, and others.

Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Type-specific Cases

• Gender-specific Cases

• Severity-specific Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome Based on ESSDAI Score

• Antibody-specific Cases

• Treated Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Marketed Therapies

• SALAGEN (pilocarpine): ADVANZ Pharma

SALAGEN (pilocarpine) tablets are made from the naturally occurring alkaloid pilocarpine obtained from the leaflets of the South American shrub Pilocarpus jaborandi. Pilocarpine HCl is a cholinomimetic (cholinergic parasympathomimetic) agent capable of exerting a broad spectrum of pharmacologic effects with predominant muscarinic action. SALAGEN indications include the treatment of symptoms of dry mouth from salivary gland hypofunction caused by radiotherapy for cancer of the head and neck and the treatment of symptoms of dry mouth in patients with Sjogren’s syndrome.

• EVOXAC (cevimeline): Daiichi Sankyo

EVOXAC (cevimeline) is a cholinergic agonist which binds to muscarinic receptors. Muscarinic agonists in enough dosage can increase the secretion of exocrine glands, such as salivary and sweat glands, and increase the tone of the smooth muscle in the gastrointestinal and urinary tracts. EVOXAC was developed by Daiichi Sankyo and is approved in the US, Europe, and Japan to treat patients with symptoms of dry mouth in patients with Sjogren’s syndrome. In January 2022, Daiichi Sankyo entered into an agreement with Cosette Pharmaceuticals; Daiichi Sankyo divested, and Cosette acquired rights for manufacturing, commercialization, and certain other rights for EVOXAC (cevimeline HCL) in the US.

Sjogren's Syndrome Emerging Therapies

• CFZ 533 (iscalimab): Novartis

CFZ 533 (iscalimab) is a novel, fully human IGg1 anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody, preventing cluster of differentiation (CD40) pathway signaling and activation of CD40+ cell types. Currently, it is being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with Sjogren’s syndrome. Apart from this indication, the company is also developing this molecule to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, grave disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus nephritis, and renal transplant rejection.

• VIB4920 (dazodalibep): Amgen

Dazodalibep is a CD40 ligand antagonist that blocks T-cell interaction with CD40-expressing B cells, disrupting the overactivation of the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory pathway. Currently, Amgen is in the recruiting phase for its Phase III clinical development of dazodalibep, an investigational medicine for the treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome. In November 2023, Amgen announced promising results from its Phase II study of dazodalibep for treating Sjogren’s syndrome.

Sjogren's Syndrome Drug Market

Because newly Sjogren's Syndrome drugs are often expensive, some patients escape receiving proper treatment or use off-label, less expensive prescriptions. Reimbursement plays a critical role in how innovative treatments can enter the market. The cost of the medicine, compared to the benefit it provides to patients who are being treated, sometimes determines whether or not it will be reimbursed. Regulatory status, target population size, the setting of treatment, unmet needs, the number of incremental benefit claims, and prices can all affect market access and reimbursement possibilities.

Sjogren’s Syndrome Market Outlook

At present, the therapeutic market size of Sjogren’s syndrome in the US is mainly accounted for by local therapies, systemic therapy, and biological therapies. The local therapies mainly include pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, and others. Systemic therapy mainly uses corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine, and immunosuppressants. Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid are also commonly used DMARDs. Biological therapy with rituximab is in extensive use in the US market. Along with this, TNF-alpha inhibitors, BAFF, and others are in development.

Scope of the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Sjogren's Syndrome Companies- Amgen, Dompe Farmaceutici, Novartis, Resolve Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

• Sjogren's Syndrome Therapies- Dazodalibep (VIB4920), OXERVATE (cenegermin), Tivanisiran (SYL1001), VAY736, RSLV-132, Lusvertikimab (formerly OSE-127), CFZ533, Nipocalimab, and others.

• Sjogren's Syndrome Market Dynamics: Sjogren's Syndrome Market drivers and Sjogren's Syndrome Market Barriers

• Sjogren's Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Sjogren's Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sjogren's Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

