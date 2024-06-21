Visceral Pain Treatment Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Visceral Pain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visceral pain treatment market has shown robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.87 billion in 2023 to an estimated $13.84 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as an aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical research, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and heightened awareness and diagnosis rates.

Technological Innovations and Emerging Markets Propel Market Expansion

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching approximately $17.70 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Key drivers in this forecast period include ongoing technological innovations in pain management, rising demand for non-invasive treatment options,

expansion into emerging markets, opportunities in personalized medicine, and integration of digital health solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players driving innovation in the visceral pain treatment market include prominent pharmaceutical companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. These companies are actively developing new therapies and expanding their portfolios to address diverse patient needs.

In a notable move, Ardelyx introduced IBSRELA, an NHE3 Inhibitor drug, in April 2022. Designed to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), IBSRELA targets visceral hypersensitivity and intestinal permeability, effectively reducing abdominal pain.

Key Trends Shaping the Future of Visceral Pain Treatment

In the upcoming years, the market is witnessing a shift towards multimodal pain management approaches, an increasing emphasis on alternative therapies, and the development of targeted therapies tailored to specific types of visceral pain. Moreover, the integration of telemedicine and artificial intelligence in pain assessment is expected to further revolutionize treatment paradigms.

Market Segments

The visceral pain treatment market is segmented based on:

•Drug Class: Calcium Channel Blockers, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Other Drug Classes

•Indications: Interstitial Cystitis, Crohn’s Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Chronic Prostatitis, Other Indications

•End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the visceral pain treatment market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies.

Visceral Pain Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Visceral Pain Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on visceral pain market size, visceral pain market drivers and trends, visceral pain market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The visceral pain market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

