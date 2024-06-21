Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Size Report 2034 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trial, Latest Drug Approval

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Size

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s comprehensive report titled “Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” offers a detailed analysis of single ventricle heart disease. The report presents historical and projected epidemiological data covering Total Incident Cases of Single Ventricle Heart Disease further segmented by Type and Gender. In addition to epidemiology, the market report encompasses various aspects related to the patient population. These aspects include the diagnosis process, prescription patterns, physician perspectives, market accessibility, treatment options, and prospective developments in the market across seven major markets: the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, spanning from 2020 to 2034.

Key Takeaways from the Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Report

• In June 2024:- Mezzion Pharma Co. Ltd- This study will evaluate the clinical efficacy and safety of udenafil, an orally administered, potent and selective inhibitor of PDE5, versus placebo for the treatment of adolescent who have had the Fontan procedure. This study is a 26 week, prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled safety and efficacy study of udenafil vs. placebo in adolescent subjects who have had the Fontan procedure.

• In June May 2024:- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC- A Phase 3, Single-arm, Open-label Extension of the Vericiguat VALOR Study in Pediatric Participants With Heart Failure Due to Systemic Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction (VALOR EXT). The primary objective of this study is to monitor the safety and tolerability of vericiguat.

• As per Heaton & Heller (2022), hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the most common form of univentricular heart disease, is seen in 2 to 3 per 10,000 births with a higher incidence in males.

• Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is almost universally fatal if untreated but improves to 60% to 70% survival with partial revisions.

• The leading Single Ventricle Heart Disease Companies such as Mezzion, Gene Techno Science, Longeveron, and others.

• Promising Single Ventricle Heart Disease Therapies such as Udenafil, REGN5381. Vericiguat tablet, Riociguat, and others.

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Single Ventricle Heart Disease Incident Cases

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Gender-specific Cases

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Type-specific Cases

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Treatable Cases

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Insights

Various types of single ventricle heart defects are very different, and treatment for each must be customized. Many patients with single ventricle defects may also require a cardiac catheterization during childhood. Even though the types of defects are different, the general treatment approach for single ventricle heart defects is similar. Single ventricle defects require a series of open-heart procedures, performed over several years. This is called “staged reconstruction” and includes three surgeries: The Norwood procedure, The hemi-Fontan or Glenn operation, The Fontan procedure. During this series of operations, surgeons reconfigure the heart and circulatory system.

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Therapeutics Market

The burden of Single Ventricle Heart Disease is objectively significant, there is a shocking lack of data available on long-term outcomes and economic impact, with no comprehensive resource that describes the full spectrum. Therefore, efforts to describe the effects of this disease rely heavily upon data compiled on generalized CHDs to describe the effects of this disease, which fail to account for the specificity and extent of impacts unique to Single Ventricle Heart Disease.

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Dynamics

The Single Ventricle Heart Disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the increasing R&D activities, and expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2023–2034. The approval of the emerging treatments will be a milestone for patients who have been suffering from single ventricle heart disease.

Single Ventricle Heart Disease Drugs Uptake

• Udenafil: Mezzion Pharma Co. Ltd

Udenafil is a long acting highly selective phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor that is orally administered. Inhibition of PDE5 results in the relaxation of pulmonary vascular smooth muscle cells and vasodilation of the pulmonary vascular bed. In 2021, Mezzion announced positive data from a Phase III efficacy and safety trial (FUEL Trial) and its open label extension trial (FUEL OLE Trial) that concerns the treatment of a very large subgroup of patients with congenital single ventricle heart disease (SVHD) who have Fontan physiology was presented to the FDA in a Type C meeting.

• JRM-001: Metcela Inc.

JRM is developing a new cell therapy product JRM-001 for serious cardiac diseases, namely pediatric congenital heart disease, using cardiac stem cells (CSCs). JRM-001 is targeting single ventricle, which is one of the most common pediatric congenital heart diseases affecting about 400-500 patients annually. Currently JRM-001 is going through Phase III APOLLON clinical trial in Japan to evaluate the improvement of cardiac function after standard surgical repair of the heart.

Scope of the Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Companies- Mezzion, Gene Techno Science, Longeveron, and others.

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Therapies- Udenafil, REGN5381. Vericiguat tablet, Riociguat, and others.

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Dynamics: Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market drivers and Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Barriers

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Single Ventricle Heart Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Single Ventricle Heart Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

