VN's aviation safety well above global average

VIETNAM, June 21 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's aviation safety index was reported at 77 per cent by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), well above the global average of 68 per cent, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

From May 15-27, a team from ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme reviewed the country's aviation safety policies and procedures at Tân Sơn Nhất and Nội Bài international airports.

The programme evaluates airport safety based on flight and aircraft operations, accidents and incident investigation, air traffic control and ground support infrastructure.

Preliminary results show an Effective Implementation (EI) index of 77 per cent, an increase of 11 per cent from the previous inspection, which was conducted eight years ago.

Việt Nam ranks higher than the Asia-Pacific region's average of 65 per cent, as well as the global average of 68 per cent.

According to the State-owned Airports Corporation of Vietnam, in preparation for the ICAO's audit, a task force was formed to implement safety standards in accordance with the aviation organisation's requirements. 

The ICAO's main focuses include aviation regulations, safety oversight, staff awareness and training, risk management and quality of software and hardware. 

In 2016, the Southeast Asian country's aviation industry received a score of 65.56 per cent, while airport management and operations received 54.95 per cent. — VNS

 

