More than 400 handicraft products showcased in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A specialised exhibition of handicrafts, One Commune Once Product (OCOP), and exemplary rural industrial lacquerware and wood-carving products opened in Hà Nội today (June 21).

Set over an area of around 500sq.m, the exhibition, organised by the Hà Nội's Department of Industry and Trade, showcased over 400 unique and creative samples of handicrafts and village products.

The event was planned over an open space to fully show off the crafts and offer a friendly, comfortable and welcoming experience for visitors and traders.

This event is an opportunity for the public, enthusiasts and those interested in handicrafts, especially lacquerware and mother-of-pearl inlay - wood carving, to admire the outstanding and high-aesthetic-value works created by the talented hands of skilled artisans.

At the exhibition, there was also an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the crafts and connect with the handicraft community, while also learning how to bring these designs into practical production to meet market demands, particularly for export.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Hoàng Minh Lâm, Director of the Centre for Industrial Promotion and Industrial Development Consultancy, said that this specialised exhibition aims to display, introduce, promote and connect trade for new and creative handicraft designs in the lacquerware and mother-of-pearl inlay - wood carving sector across all experts, including younger designers in Hà Nội.

The exhibition helps businesses and rural industrial production facilities in the lacquerware and mother-of-pearl inlay - wood carving sector in the city to learn, understand and incorporate these designs into practical production. These designs can help develop new products to meet market demands, said Lâm.

The 2024 event also actively supports businesses and rural industrial production facilities in Hà Nội's handicraft sector to develop and diversify their product designs to meet market demands.

Organisers hope that the exhibition will strengthen the connection between designers, craftsmen, manufacturers, distributors and consumers, while promoting outstanding and typical products from traditional craft villages in the capital city's districts and towns.

It also connects and expands business co-operation among domestic and international organisations, experts and businesses in the field of design and creative industries. — VNS