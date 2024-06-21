“1st Literature Day” Event Held at EMU Department of Foreign Language Education

Eastern Mediterranean Unive4rsity (EMU), Faculty of Education, Department of Foreign Language Education organized an event titled “1st Literature Day” at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. The Vice Dean of Faculty of Education Assist. Prof. Dr. Hatice Nilay Hasipoğlu, academic staff member Prof. Dr. Javanshir Shibliyev, administrative staff members, students and families attended the event.

The opening speech of the event was delivered by academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Yeşim Betül Oktay who is the course organiser of the English Literature course taught at the Department of Foreign Language Education. Stressing the importance of literature in language teaching, Assist. Prof. Dr. Oktay stated that literature contributes to students in terms of creativeness, expression, knowledge of the target culture as well as improving their perspectives and critical thinking skills. Expressing that, together with her students, they believe that such events should not just be limited in the classes, Assist. Prof. Dr. Oktay stated that they have decided to share these activities and events with a much wider audience. Moreover, Assist. Prof. Dr. Oktay noted that the event was organized in five different languages; Turkish, English, Persian, French and, the universal language, music.

Following the opening speech, the event continued with performances of poems, theatre play and music. Participants got the chance to experience poetry recitals of world-renowned poets such as William Shakespeare, Mary Oliver, Rudyard Kipling, Yahya Kemal Beyatlı, Can Yücel, Hafez Shirazi, Paul Eluard, Orhan Veli Kanık, Behçet Necatigil, Emily Dickenson and Tony Walsh. Moreover, students performed their own poems and semester projects with the audience. The event concluded with the student speeches and a photoshoot.

In her closing remarks, Assist. Prof. Dr. Oktay thanked the students for the excitement and dedication they have demonstrated and made some quotes from famous litterateurs; “Literature is the art of discovering something extraordinary about ordinary people, and saying with ordinary words something extraordinary” by Boris Pasternak, “Literature allows us to be open, to listen and to be curious” by Tracy K. Smith, “Literature plays a huge role in examining difficult real-life issues” by Angie Thomas. Assist. Prof. Dr. Oktay concluded her speech with the slogan of the event, “In a nutshell, literature is life”.

Sharing their emotions and ideas at the end of the event, students and participants stated that the event was significantly beneficial for the students and that they enjoyed the very inspiring event. With the said event, the students had the chance to express themselves through literature, noting the importance of sharing the latest developments in contemporary literature trends and innovation teaching methodologies.