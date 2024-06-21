Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Size in the 7MM was around USD 2.4 billion in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report

• In June 2024:- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals- This Phase 3 study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of plozasiran injection (ARO-APOC3) in adult participants with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). After providing informed consent eligible participants will be randomized to receive 4 doses (once every 3 months) of plozasiran or placebo, and be evaluated for efficacy and safety.

• In June 2024:- 89Bio Inc.- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Pegozafermin in Subjects With Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG): The ENTRUST Study. To determine the effect of Pegozafermin on fasting serum triglyceride levels in subjects with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (TG ≥500 to ≤2000 mg/dL) after 26 weeks of treatment.

• As per the assessment of DelveInsight, in 2023, there were approximately 155 million prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase in the forecast period.

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of severe hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM were observed to be 3.4 million in 2023, at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034).

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia in the US were observed to be approximately 44% in 2023 of the total cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to rise at a significant CAGR for the study period (2020–2034).

• The leading Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Afimmune Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Amryt Pharma and others.

• Promising Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies such as Olezarsen, Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), ARO-APOC3, Epeleuton (DS102), NST-1024 (SEFA 1024), Lomitapide, and others.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Prevalent Cases

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Insights

Hypertriglyceridemia is causally linked to cardiovascular disease and pancreatitis. Lifestyle modifications Hypertriglyceridemia (HTG) is defined as fasting triglycerides (TGs) ≥150 mg/dL, and when the level of TG exceeds >500 mg/dL the condition turns into severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). To treat SHTG, most of the guidelines recommend treatment with Statins, fibrates, omega-3 fatty acids, or niacin. However, these recommendations are largely based on observational studies.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment Landscape

For the treatment of HTG, the popular guidelines such as AHA/ACC lipid treatment guidelines recommend addressing and treating lifestyle factors, secondary factors such as diabetes mellitus, chronic liver or kidney disease, and/or nephrotic syndrome, hypothyroidism, and medications that increase triglycerides. If serum triglycerides remain elevated even after optimizing these factors, pharmacological therapies are to be considered. The goal of drug treatment is to reduce the level of triglyceride and to reduce the risk of pancreatitis and cardiovascular disease in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Drugs Uptake

• Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Olezarsen, formerly known as IONIS-APOCIII-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, is a ligand-conjugated (LICA) investigational antisense medicine designed to inhibit the production of Apoc-III in the liver. Previously it was being investigated for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), but in late 2021, Ionis Pharmaceuticals also started an investigational study dedicated to Severe Hypertriglyceridemia patients. It is currently evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for SHTG.

• Pegozafermin (BIO89-100): Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Pegozafermin (BIO89-100) is engineered using a proprietary glycoPEGylation technology to prolong the biological activity of FGF21 while maintaining the efficacy of native FGF21—an endogenous metabolic hormone that regulates energy expenditure and glucose and lipid metabolism. It is currently being developed for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) and is in Phase III of clinical trials. In June 2023, the company reported positive results from Phase II ENTRIGUE trial for SHTG.

• Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3) is designed to reduce the production of Apolipoprotein C-III (Apoc-III), a component of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRLs) including VLDL and chylomicrons. It is a crucial regulator of triglyceride metabolism. The company believes that knocking down the hepatic production of apoC-III may result in reduced VLDL synthesis and assembly, enhanced breakdown of TRLs, and better clearance of VLDL and chylomicron remnants. The drug is currently being developed in Phase III.

Scope of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Afimmune Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Amryt Pharma and others.

• Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies- Olezarsen, Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), ARO-APOC3, Epeleuton (DS102), NST-1024 (SEFA 1024), Lomitapide, and others.

• Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Dynamics: Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market drivers and Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Barriers

• Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Access and Reimbursement

