My Speaking Score Dominates TOEFL Speaking Prep

My Speaking Score continues to scale, accepting payments in 135 currencies.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Speaking Score, the innovative AI-powered platform revolutionizing TOEFL Speaking preparation, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its global expansion. As part of its commitment to making advanced TOEFL preparation accessible to students worldwide, My Speaking Score now accepts payments in 135 currencies, further broadening its reach and enhancing user convenience.

Founded by John Healy, My Speaking Score leverages cutting-edge SpeechRater™ and e-rater® technologies to provide accurate score estimates and personalized feedback, empowering users globally to achieve their TOEFL goals. This latest development underscores the platform’s dedication to supporting a diverse, international user base.

"At My Speaking Score, we understand the importance of accessibility and convenience for our users," said John Healy, Founder of My Speaking Score. "By accepting payments in 135 currencies, we are eliminating financial barriers and ensuring that students around the world can benefit from our advanced, data-driven TOEFL preparation tools."

This expansion is a testament to My Speaking Score’s ongoing commitment to innovation and inclusivity. The platform's ability to accept a wide range of currencies simplifies the payment process for users, allowing them to focus on what truly matters—improving their English proficiency and achieving their desired TOEFL scores.

My Speaking Score’s approach has already transformed the lives of countless students, including Burkay, a Turkish pharmacist who, with the help of Healy's data-driven techniques, broke through his score ceiling after seven attempts. Inspired by these individual successes, My Speaking Score aims to scale these personalized methods to a global audience, providing a self-guided path to success through advanced technology and data insights.

As My Speaking Score continues to grow, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of its users. The acceptance of 135 currencies is just one of many steps the company is taking to ensure that students worldwide can access and benefit from the platform’s comprehensive TOEFL preparation resources.

For more information about My Speaking Score and its services, please visit www.myspeakingscore.com.

About My Speaking Score

My Speaking Score is an AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize TOEFL Speaking preparation. Using advanced SpeechRater™ and e-rater® technologies, the platform provides accurate score estimates and personalized feedback, helping students globally improve their English proficiency and achieve their TOEFL goals. Founded by John Healy, My Speaking Score is committed to making high-quality TOEFL preparation accessible to all through innovative, data-driven solutions.

Contact:

John Healy

Founder/CEO

www.myspeakingscore.com

**###

(Note to editors: For further information, images, or to arrange an interview with John Healy, please contact Mishaal at My Speaking Score.