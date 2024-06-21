Investing in Climate Change Adaptation: Innovations in Malaria and Tuberculosis Control

Time of Event

17 July 2024: 9:00–16:30

18 July 2024: 9:00–17:05

Summary

Climate change has been significantly impacting human health globally, with increased deaths due to temperature and heat-related causes. Variations in temperature, precipitation, and humidity have further heightened the spread of vector-borne diseases, with projections of 700,000 additional deaths annually without immediate action.

The ADB-ADBI policy dialogue, “Investing in Climate Change Adaptation: Innovations in Climate-Induced Infectious Diseases Control for Malaria and Tuberculosis,” aims to explore climate change's impact on health, focusing on infectious diseases like malaria and tuberculosis (TB).

The event will showcase innovative technologies and data analysis tools for understanding and predicting disease patterns in collaboration with Nagasaki University, the Global Fund, Malaria No More Japan, and the Stop TB Partnership.

The event will begin with Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) experts setting the context, followed by Session 1, which will provide an overview of climate change impacts on communicable diseases, given by experts from Malaria No More Japan, Nagasaki University, the Stop TB Partnership, and the Global Fund. Subsequent sessions will discuss adaptation solutions for climate-induced malaria and tuberculosis, with inputs from experts from around the globe. Thematic sessions will be followed by country presentations on the burden of TB and malaria and strategies for their control.

Day 2 will encompass remarks from high-level speakers from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Parliamentary Group to End Malaria by 2030 in Japan, and the Indian Parliament. Additionally, there will be panel discussions on impact investments and actionable strategies, with insights from prominent organizations. The event will conclude with closing remarks and a handover note for COP 29.

Objectives

Bring together high-risk and donor countries to facilitate discussions on the impact of climate change and generate ideas on improving investments and leveraging technology for controlling communicable diseases.

Enhance the partnerships between ADB–ADBI and ADB developing member countries on climate-induced infectious diseases with particular emphasis on malaria and TB control.

Output

Continue dialogue with stakeholders to address the impacts of climate change on health.

Incorporate policy messages into T20, T7, and COP 29 policy briefs and relevant ADBI publications.

Partners