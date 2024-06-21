THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES DECISION LENS A 2024 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

Decision Lens is recognized again

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens has been named one of The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey measured various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include a diverse group of companies, such as government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, and tech companies.

Erin Federle, Vice President of Human Resources at Decision Lens, has been instrumental in fostering a mission-driven culture while ensuring a healthy work-life balance as the company transitioned to a fully remote model at the end of 2023. “We have continued to thrive since moving to fully remote. Our employees love the flexibility this setup offers, giving them more time to focus on solving the challenges our customers face. Our team is consistently engaged with diverse and meaningful projects, helping the public sector modernize how it prioritizes, plans, and funds. We are incredibly proud to be recognized again as a top workplace in the Washington area,” said Federle.

In the past year, Decision Lens has achieved unprecedented annual bookings growth with strong momentum continuing into the current year. The company's mission to transform government prioritization, planning, and funding processes has led to the adoption of its software by new departments in the Navy, Air Force, Army, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Federal Civilian agencies, and state and local government agencies.

“Our people are driven by our mission – to revolutionize the decision-making required for great achievements,” said CEO John Saaty. “When my brother Dan Saaty and I founded Decision Lens, we never imagined the profound impact it would have on modernizing government planning. It’s incredible to continue being recognized as a driving force in driving our government to align their funding with their missions.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on June 20 to honor the top-ranked companies.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.