Upcoming Trends And Drivers Of The 3D Printed Wearables Market

The 3D printed wearables market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D printed wearables market, encompassing devices and accessories produced through additive manufacturing technology for superior fit and functionality, is anticipated to grow from $3.76 billion in 2023 to $4.07 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is further expected to expand to $5.68 billion by 2028, driven by increasing demand for personalization, rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and advancements in wearable technology.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing prevalence of diabetes significantly contributes to the growth of the 3D printed wearables market. Diabetes, characterized by high blood glucose levels due to inadequate insulin production or usage, has become more common due to an aging population, genetic predispositions, and increased stress levels. 3D printed wearables designed for diabetes management offer custom solutions for monitoring blood glucose levels, insulin delivery, and real-time health data. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of adults with diabetes is projected to rise from 537 million in 2021 to 783 million by 2045, underscoring the need for innovative management solutions.

Major Players and Market Innovations

Key players in the 3D printed wearables market include Nike Inc., Adidas Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, Under Armour Inc., and New Balance Athletics Inc. Companies like Stratasys Ltd. and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems are also significant contributors.

Trends in 3D Printed Wearables

The market is witnessing several notable trends, including biofabrication, miniaturization, technological advancements, smart wearables, and the adoption of modular designs. Companies are leveraging advanced technologies like multi-jet fusion (MJF) to enhance build speeds and precision. For instance, SEVENFRIDAY AG introduced the FREE-D watch in March 2022, utilizing HP's MJF technology and sustainable materials for a lightweight, flexible, and resistant wearable, complete with NFC chip connectivity to unique NFT certificates.

Segments:

• Product Type: Prosthetics, Fitness Trackers, Smartwatches, Jewelry, Other Products

• Application: Medical, Fitness and Sports, Fashion and Aesthetics, Other Applications

• End-User: Healthcare, Sports, Fashion, Defense, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the 3D printed wearables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing technological adoption and rising consumer demand. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

3D Printed Wearables Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The 3D Printed Wearables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3D printed wearables market size, 3D printed wearables market drivers and trends, 3D printed wearables market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The 3D printed wearables market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

