Upcoming Trends And Drivers Of The Guitar Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global guitar market, an iconic musical instrument with six strings played by strumming or plucking, has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $8.54 billion in 2023 to $9.25 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the evolution of musical genres, cultural influences, innovations in guitar design, and increasing interest in music education.

Rising Interest in Music Education Drives Market Growth

The guitar market is anticipated to continue its rapid growth, reaching $12.86 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the influence of social media and influencers promoting musical trends, the popularity of home recording studios, a revival in live music events, and expanding niche markets. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in digital connectivity, smart guitar technology, a resurgence in vintage and retro styles, and the rise of artisanal and customizable guitars.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the guitar market such as Yamaha Corporation, Gibson Brands Inc., and Fender Musical Instruments Corporation are driving innovation with products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences. For example, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation launched The Highway Series in October 2023, featuring ergonomic and lightweight designs equipped with advanced Fishman pickup systems, catering to the needs of modern acoustic guitar players.

Guitar Market Segments

• Type: Acoustic Guitars, Electric Guitars, Solar Guitars

• Number Of Strings: Six Strings, Eight Strings, Twelve Strings, Other Number Of Strings

• Distribution: Offline, Online

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Poised for Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the guitar market in 2023, driven by a strong musical heritage and increasing consumer spending on musical instruments. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by a thriving music industry and technological advancements in guitar manufacturing.

Guitar Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Guitar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on guitar market size, guitar market drivers and trends, guitar market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The guitar market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

