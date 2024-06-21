Kungfu Genocide Memorial Tournament 2024 Edition Concludes

From June 15 to 16, Kung Fu Genocide Memorial Tournament 2024 Edition was successfully held in Kigali.

Ambassador Wang Xuekun, together with foreign athletes jointly paid tribute to the victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi at the Nyanza Genocide Memorial. Ms. Lin Hang, Minister-Counselor of the Embassy attended the competition and presented awards to the winners.

The Ambassador praised the continued efforts of the Rwanda Kungfu Wushu Federation (RKWF) to promote Chinese martial arts, encouraged the players to continue to improve their skills, be self-reliant, and promote the people-to-people exchanges and inter-civilization dialogue between China and Africa.

The President of the RKWF thanked the Embassy for the long-term support, saying that the 30th anniversary of the Genocide Against the Tutsi is of great significance, and hoped that this event would contribute to remembering history and promoting regional peace.

More than 100 players from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo participated in the competition.