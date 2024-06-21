Submit Release
The most important race of the year for the Buggyra Academy France drivers at home circuit in Nogaro

For the Buggyra Academy France drivers, this is a particularly important event, as the academy is based in the south-west of France at Nogaro.

MONACO, FRANCE, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Téo Calvet will be fighting for the championship lead after a tough race in Le Castellet, and Raphaël and José Sousa will also be on the grid. As in the first race of the season, rookie Kevin Jimenez will be competing in the academy colours.

"This is the most important race of the year for us because we will be racing on home soil. We are expecting a lot of guests. Among them will be a special guest: Ulrich Loebich, the head of Daimler Truck France," explained Fabien Calvet, the head of Buggyra Academy France.

"Of course, the race at the Nogaro track will also be important for our drivers. They know the track intimately. That goes for Téo, José, and Rapha, of course. Kevin, who will be racing with us again, has also gotten to know it well. The aim is to get the best possible result because we want to get back into the championship lead," added Fabien Calvet.

Defending champion Téo Calvet, who is currently second in the series, is confident ahead of Nogaro. He has 106 points after the first four rounds of the championship, with leader Lionel Montagne having collected 131.

"I'm really confident on this track. The team has done a lot of work on the car between Le Castellet and Nogaro. I will go all out and fight for the win. At the moment, we are second, but I will do everything I can to get to the top in Nogaro. On home soil, the clear goal is to win. I'm really looking forward to this race weekend. The weather should be good, so I hope it will work out well," said Téo Calvet.

The French championship race weekend consists of four races in total. On both days, qualifying and the following Superpole will decide the order at the start of the first race. The second heat, with half the points, will see the order of the top drivers reversed at the start.

