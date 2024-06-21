Extended Reality Display Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Extended Reality Display Market

Extended Reality Display Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Extended Reality Display Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extended reality display market, encompassing virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), has witnessed exponential growth in recent years. Starting from $1.52 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $2.04 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 34.7%. This growth is fueled by increasing applications in gaming, entertainment, healthcare, and other sectors where immersive experiences are valued.
Rising Applications Drive Market Growth

The demand for extended reality displays is driven by their integration in gaming, entertainment, medical applications, market research, and more. As industries increasingly adopt AR and VR for enhanced user experiences and operational efficiency, the market is poised to grow significantly. The forecast anticipates the market expanding to $6.81 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 35.1%, propelled by broader adoption in e-commerce, education, healthcare, and IoT integration.

Key Players and Market Trends
Leading companies such as Apple Inc., Alphabet, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Microsoft are investing heavily in innovative technologies like spatial reality displays. For example, Sony Corporation unveiled a Spatial Reality Display in September 2023, offering a glasses-free 3D experience with advanced features.

Major trends in the market include the rise of wearable eye-tracking devices, applications in neuromarketing, advancements in healthcare, and increased use in automotive design and driver monitoring systems.

Segments
•Display Type: Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Other Display Type
•Component: Hardware, Software, Services
•Solution: Business Engagement, Consumer Engagement
•Application: Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, Virtual Reality
•End-User Industry: Gaming and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Military and Defense, Automotive and Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront
North America led the extended reality display market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive market report.

Extended Reality Display Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Extended Reality Display Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on extended reality display market size, extended reality display market drivers and trends, extended reality display market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The extended reality display market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies.

The Business Research Company

