Frozen Potato Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Frozen Potato Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Frozen Potato Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frozen potato market, encompassing processed potato products prepared through freezing and packaging for storage and consumption, has experienced robust growth in recent years. Starting from $62.68 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $66.32 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth in the historic period has been driven by shifting consumer lifestyles, the proliferation of fast-food establishments, globalization of the frozen potato industry, urbanization, and the increasing demand for convenience foods.

Increasing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles Fuel Market Expansion

Anticipated to expand further, the frozen potato market is forecasted to reach $81.37 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include urbanization, evolving consumer habits, heightened awareness regarding the health benefits of fresh produce, the popularity of fast-food chains and casual dining, and the rising demand for convenient, organic, and non-GMO frozen potato products.

Explore the global frozen potato market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13850&type=smp

Major Players Driving Innovation

Key companies such as Mondelez International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, and J.R. Simplot Company are at the forefront of the frozen potato market, focusing on innovative product development to cater to evolving consumer preferences and seize new market opportunities. For instance, companies like Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and McCain Foods Limited have introduced healthier and specialty frozen potato options, including plant-based alternatives and sustainable choices.

Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, significant trends include the rise of healthier frozen potato products, specialty offerings, plant-based alternatives, and sustainable packaging solutions. These trends align with consumer preferences for nutritious and environmentally friendly food options, driving innovation and market growth.

Segments of the Frozen Potato Market

The frozen potato market is segmented based on:

• Products: Potato Fried, Potato Wedges, Stuffed Potatoes, Potato Slices, Potato Chunks, Potato Dices, Baked Potato, Other Products

• Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

• End-User: Commercial Use, Residential Use

Asia-Pacific Leads Market Expansion

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the frozen potato market and is poised to maintain its lead with significant growth prospects. Detailed regional insights, market trends, and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-potato-global-market-report

Frozen Potato Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Frozen Potato Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on frozen potato market size, frozen potato market drivers and trends, frozen potato market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The frozen potato market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-cream-and-frozen-dessert-global-market-report

Frozen Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-food-global-market-report

Sweet Potatoes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sweet-potatoes-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293