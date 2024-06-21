Global Bioprocess Automation Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

Bioprocess Automation Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bioprocess automation market, utilizing automated systems to monitor and control bioprocessing workflows involving living cells and organisms, is witnessing significant growth. Valued at $5.01 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $5.67 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%. It will grow to $9.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This expansion is fueled by enhanced efficiency, cost reduction, and the increasing adoption of remote monitoring capabilities.

Driving Factors

The market's robust growth is driven by factors such as improved process control, optimization, and scalability, leading to higher product quality and throughput. Additionally, reduced labor dependency and risk mitigation are contributing to market expansion. The demand for remote monitoring and control solutions continues to rise, further bolstering market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the bioprocess automation sector include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, and Danaher Corporation. These key players focus on innovative solutions such as advanced bioreactors to streamline bioprocessing operations. For example, Cytiva recently launched X-platform bioreactors, enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility in single-use upstream bioprocessing.

Segments

The bioprocess automation market is segmented by:

•Component of Process Control System: Sensors, Actuators, Controllers

•Scale of Operation: Preclinical Operations, Clinical Operations, Commercial Operations

•Mode of Operation: Batch, Fed-Batch, Perfusion

•Compatibility with Bioprocessing Systems: Single-Use Systems, Stainless Steel, Other Bioprocessing Systems

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the bioprocess automation market, supported by a strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

