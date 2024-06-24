atmos Launches Exclusive New Balance MT580 WOOD ESCAPE Colorway Available starting from June 29th

atmos exclusive New Balance "MT580." atmos exclusive New Balance "MT580."‗2 atmos exclusive New Balance "MT580."‗3 atmos exclusive New Balance "MT580."‗4 atmos exclusive New Balance "MT580."‗5

JAPAN, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- atmos is excited to announce the release of the "WOOD ESCAPE" atmos exclusive New Balance "MT580." This special edition will be available at atmos stores and online in Japan starting June 29.

The MT580, first introduced in Japan in 1996, is an updated version of the US-made M585 trail running shoe from 1995. The MT580 quickly became an iconic model for collaborations and double-name projects in the Japanese sneaker scene of the late '90s and early 2000s. With its robust 1990s design featuring a Rollbar and a slim SL-1 last silhouette, the MT580 offers a sleek look.The wide, flat sole, inherited from the 500 series, ensures stability. Now, the atmos exclusive colorway for the MT580 is making its debut.

The "WOOD ESCAPE" concept encourages escaping the city to enjoy fashion and music in nature, expressing your personal style. Inspired by the colors found in mountains and forests, this sneaker features trendy earthy tones that complement urban styles and a wide range of outfits. It's perfect for hiking, trailing, or enjoying music at a forest rave with friends, providing a stylish way to "ESCAPE" into nature.

※ Please note that this product is not available for purchase outside of Japan. It can only be purchased at atmos stores and online in Japan.

PRODUCT

New Balance 580 x atmos “WOOD ESCAPE”​

No: MT580AM2

Price: ¥19,800 (including tax)

Size: 23.0 - 29.0 cm, 30.0 cm

Release: Scheduled for June 29, 2024 (Sat)

About atmos

https://www.atmos-tokyo.com

The name atmos is derived from "atmosphere," aiming to be a store that is as natural and essential as the air we breathe. Established in 2000, the head shop opened in Harajuku, Tokyo, with a theme of sneakers as fashion, featuring a sneaker wall. atmos collaborates with national brands and launches exclusive models, conducting test launches and marketing of the latest products in Tokyo.

ABOUT New Balance

https://shop.newbalance.jp/shop/

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, New Balance's mission is to demonstrate responsible leadership, creating a global brand that athletes wear with pride, employees create with pride, and communities accept with pride. Founded in 1906 as a manufacturer of arch support insoles and corrective shoes for flat feet, New Balance is now a leading athletic brand, offering footwear and apparel for running, lifestyle, tennis, baseball, football, and golf.