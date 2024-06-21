Don Crucifixto Announces New EP "Believe in Forever" Featuring Rotimi
Don Crucifixto proudly announces the release of his highly anticipated new EP, *Believe in Forever*, set to drop on July 19 featuring singer and actor Rotimi.LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigerian-born artist and music sensation Don Crucifixto proudly announces the release of his highly anticipated new EP, *Believe in Forever*, set to drop on July 19. This four-track EP promises to captivate listeners with its fusion of Afrobeat, R&B, and contemporary sounds, showcasing Don Crucifixto's versatile artistry and unique musical vision.
A standout feature of the EP is a collaboration with internationally acclaimed singer and actor Rotimi. Known for his role on the hit TV series *Power* and his successful music career, Rotimi's guest appearance adds a dynamic layer to the project, blending his distinctive style with Don Crucifixto's rich musicality. The music video for their collaborative track "I Believe" is set for release on August 2.
*Believe in Forever* is a testament to Don Crucifixto's journey as an artist and storyteller. Each track delves into themes of love, resilience, and the enduring human spirit, encapsulated through infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics.
**Tracklist:**
1. **Summer Time:** An electrifying opening that sets the tone for the EP, evoking the vibrant and carefree essence of summer.
2. **I Believe (featuring Rotimi):** A vibrant collaboration that fuses the best of both artists' styles, delivering a powerful message of hope and belief.
3. **No Competition:** A soulful and assertive anthem that delves into themes of self-confidence and personal triumph.
4. **Forever:** An upbeat and joyous closing track celebrating the timeless nature of love and life’s enduring moments.
Discussing the EP, Don Crucifixto expressed his excitement and gratitude: "Creating *Believe in Forever* has been an incredible journey. Collaborating with Rotimi was a dream come true, and I'm thrilled to share this music with the world. I hope these songs inspire and resonate with everyone who listens."
Don Crucifixto, who is also the record label owner of Don Crucifixto Entertainment, continues to build on the success of his previous album *Misunderstood*, which has garnered over 10 million combined streams. *Believe in Forever* is poised to further cement his status as a rising star in the global music scene.
*Believe in Forever* will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Fans can also look forward to exclusive behind-the-scenes content and music videos accompanying the release.
For more information, promotional requests, or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Jeremiah Ebunoluwa (Biggie)
Don Crucifixto Entertainment
+1 4023015382
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram
YouTube