SEAN DAMPTE TO RELEASE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM "MO KUTI: AFROBEAT FELLA" ON NOVEMBER 1

Sean Dampte set to shake up the global music scene once again with the release of new album "Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella," scheduled to drop on November 1, 2024.

Ko si idariji fun omo to ba da igbo nu literally saying the hustle hold grudges. When you play, play to win!” — Sean Dampte

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEAN DAMPTE TO RELEASE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM " MO KUTI: AFROBEAT FELLA " ON NOVEMBER 1Afrobeats Pioneer Set to Redefine the Genre with 10 Groundbreaking TracksNigerian Afrobeat sensation Sean Dampte is set to shake up the global music scene once again with the release of his highly anticipated new album, "Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella," scheduled to drop on November 1, 2024. The 10-track album promises to be a groundbreaking celebration of Afrobeat's roots while simultaneously charting a bold, innovative path forward.The title, "Mo Kuti" – meaning I die not – serves as a powerful declaration of resilience and longevity, while "Afrobeat Fella" positions Sean Dampte as one true flag bearer of the genre. This album is not just about paying homage to Afrobeat's origins but also about redefining what it means to be original in today's music world."Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella is more than just an album—it's a movement," Sean Dampte explains. "The rhythm and the culture flows through my veins, but I'm not here to follow the old blueprint. I'm here to innovate, to redefine, and show what it truly means to be original in this game."The album features 10 powerful tracks, with fan favorites like Sinner Man and Roll Up already making waves across airwaves, while Man On Deck continues to gain momentum with Afrobeat lovers and critics alike. Each track tells a story, representing the hustle, life, and success that define the Awoodah mindset—a movement embodying life, wealth, happiness, and an unstoppable thirst for greatness.Track Highlights:Man On Deck (Produced by Jomane): The gritty anthem of resilience and survival in the industry, this track sets the tone for the album. "A sergeant that makes it back from war is way better than the army General who dies at the city gates."Farabale: Encouraging patience, this track reminds listeners that "who no hustle no go fit ball."Normally: Flaunts Sean Dampte's success, emphasizing his Afrobeat heavyweight status and his big-stage lifestyle. "Normally, everything I do is on the big stage."Sinner Man: Closing the album, this philosophical track speaks to enjoying life without guilt. "Liking to enjoy life doesn't make me a sinner man."Sean Dampte's Awoodah mindset, which represents life, money, and happiness, is at the heart of this album. It embodies his unrelenting desire for greatness and serves as an inspiration to his fans and listeners worldwide. This album is not just music—it's a cultural revolution aimed at setting new standards for Afrobeat and beyond.With production from notable names like Jomane, JayOcean, Joey Benks, Zaki Amujei, and SkeppaFromThe90s, the soundscape of the album is as diverse as the stories it tells. Each beat and melody captures the essence of Afrobeat while pushing its boundaries into new and exciting territories.As Sean Dampte prepares to release "Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella" on November 1, 2024 the world is watching closely. This album is set to cement his place as a leader in the global Afrobeat movement and inspire a new wave of artists and fans alike.About Sean Dampte:Sean Dampte, known for his unique blend of Afrobeat, is a Nigerian artist and pioneer of the Awoodah movement. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the global music scene, captivating audiences with his infectious rhythms, relatable lyrics, and charismatic stage presence. With several hit singles and albums under his belt, Dampte continues to evolve, taking Afrobeat to new heights and cementing his legacy as a visionary and innovator in the genre.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information:Contact: Alexander RobertsEmail: savagemusicinc17@gmail.com; dampte@me.comPhone: +447898995800Website: www.seandampte.com Instagram: @SeanDampteTwitter: @SeanDampteHashtags: #MoKutiAfrobeatFella #Awoodah #ManOnDeck

