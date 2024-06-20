Submit Release
Senate Bill 1264 Printer's Number 1740

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - including foreign, domestic and mercenary armed services or

region within the United States.

"Geoengineering." The intentional alteration or manipulation

of the environment, involving the release of nuclear,

biological, chemical, trans-biological, electromagnetic or other

physical agents or pollutants that effect changes to Earth's

atmosphere or surface and is inclusive of weather modification,

aerosol injection into the stratosphere or cloud seeding.

"Hazard." A process, substance or physical agent by its

nature that is harmful to living organisms generally or to

property or another interest of value.

"Machine learning." The process in which a machine can learn

on its own without being explicitly programmed.

"Physical agent." An agent, other than a substance,

including, without limitation, RF/MW and other electromagnetic

radiation and fields, barometric pressure, temperature, gravity,

kinetic weaponry, mechanical vibration and sound.

"Pollutant." Any solid, liquid, gaseous or thermal irritant,

contaminant or substance, including smoke, vapor, soot, fumes,

aerosol plumes, acid, alkalis, chemicals, artificially produced

electric fields, magnetic field, electromagnetic field,

electromagnetic pulse, sound waves, sound pollution, light

pollution, microwaves and all artificially produced ionizing or

nonionizing radiation or waste.

"Pollution." The discharge, dispersal, deposition, release,

seepage, migration or escape of pollutants.

"Release." Any activity that results in the issuance of

contaminants such as the emitting, transmitting, discharging or

injecting of one or more nuclear, biological, trans-biological,

chemical or physical agents into the ambient atmosphere, whether

