Senate Bill 1264 Printer's Number 1740

Senate Bill 1264
including foreign, domestic and mercenary armed services or
region within the United States.
"Geoengineering." The intentional alteration or manipulation
of the environment, involving the release of nuclear,
biological, chemical, trans-biological, electromagnetic or other
physical agents or pollutants that effect changes to Earth's
atmosphere or surface and is inclusive of weather modification,
aerosol injection into the stratosphere or cloud seeding.
"Hazard." A process, substance or physical agent by its
nature that is harmful to living organisms generally or to
property or another interest of value.
"Machine learning." The process in which a machine can learn
on its own without being explicitly programmed.
"Physical agent." An agent, other than a substance,
including, without limitation, RF/MW and other electromagnetic
radiation and fields, barometric pressure, temperature, gravity,
kinetic weaponry, mechanical vibration and sound.
"Pollutant." Any solid, liquid, gaseous or thermal irritant,
contaminant or substance, including smoke, vapor, soot, fumes,
aerosol plumes, acid, alkalis, chemicals, artificially produced
electric fields, magnetic field, electromagnetic field,
electromagnetic pulse, sound waves, sound pollution, light
pollution, microwaves and all artificially produced ionizing or
nonionizing radiation or waste.
"Pollution." The discharge, dispersal, deposition, release,
seepage, migration or escape of pollutants.
"Release." Any activity that results in the issuance of
contaminants such as the emitting, transmitting, discharging or
injecting of one or more nuclear, biological, trans-biological,
chemical or physical agents into the ambient atmosphere, whether
