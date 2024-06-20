Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,724 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1249 Printer's Number 1743

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - "Medically accurate." One of the following:

(1) verified or supported by the weight of peer-reviewed

medical research conducted in compliance with accepted

scientific methods;

(2) recognized as correct and objective by leading

medical organizations with relevant expertise; or

(3) recommended by or affirmed in the medical practice

guidelines of a nationally recognized accrediting

organization.

"Medically appropriate." Consistent with all of the

following:

(1) applicable legal, health and professional standards;

(2) a patient's clinical and other circumstances; and

(3) a patient's reasonably known wishes and beliefs.

Section 3. Governmental prohibition.

Neither the Commonwealth nor a political subdivision may

prohibit a parent, legal custodian or legal guardian of a minor

from obtaining, aiding the minor in obtaining or allowing the

minor to obtain:

(1) information that is medically accurate and medically

appropriate for the minor; or

(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is

evidence-based and medically appropriate.

Section 4. Protection from child abuse claims.

It shall not constitute child abuse for a parent, legal

custodian or legal guardian of a minor to obtain, aid the minor

in obtaining or allow the minor to obtain:

(1) information that is medically accurate and medically

appropriate for the minor; or

(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is

20240SB1249PN1743 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1249 Printer's Number 1743

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more