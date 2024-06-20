Senate Bill 1249 Printer's Number 1743
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - "Medically accurate." One of the following:
(1) verified or supported by the weight of peer-reviewed
medical research conducted in compliance with accepted
scientific methods;
(2) recognized as correct and objective by leading
medical organizations with relevant expertise; or
(3) recommended by or affirmed in the medical practice
guidelines of a nationally recognized accrediting
organization.
"Medically appropriate." Consistent with all of the
following:
(1) applicable legal, health and professional standards;
(2) a patient's clinical and other circumstances; and
(3) a patient's reasonably known wishes and beliefs.
Section 3. Governmental prohibition.
Neither the Commonwealth nor a political subdivision may
prohibit a parent, legal custodian or legal guardian of a minor
from obtaining, aiding the minor in obtaining or allowing the
minor to obtain:
(1) information that is medically accurate and medically
appropriate for the minor; or
(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is
evidence-based and medically appropriate.
Section 4. Protection from child abuse claims.
It shall not constitute child abuse for a parent, legal
custodian or legal guardian of a minor to obtain, aid the minor
in obtaining or allow the minor to obtain:
(1) information that is medically accurate and medically
appropriate for the minor; or
(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is
