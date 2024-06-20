Senate Bill 1275 Printer's Number 1742
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - purchase or rental of goods and services, printing, public
advertising by or through any medium, equipment, land and
buildings and for payment of any other expenses, as provided by
law or by this act, necessary for the proper conduct of the
duties, functions and activities and for the purposes specified
for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for the payment
of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the
fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
PART II
GENERAL FUND APPROPRIATIONS
SUBPART A
EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENT
Section 201. Executive Offices.
The following amounts are
appropriated to the Executives
Offices: Federal State
For the Office of the Budget.
State appropriation....... 30,847,000
Section 202. Department of Community and Economic Development.
The following amounts are
appropriated to the Department of
Community and Economic
Development: Federal State
For workforce development.
State appropriation....... 15,000,000
PART LXXXI
MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS
Section 8101. Lapsing of unused funds.
Except as otherwise provided by law or by this section, that
part of all appropriations in Part II unexpended, uncommitted or
