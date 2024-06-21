Axis Technologies Group (OTCMARKETS: AXTG) Taps Fame Club for Latest AI IoT Innovations in TiENWORLD metaverse

AXTG partners with Fame Club to design advanced AI-powered IoT devices for AXTG's TiENWORLD metaverse, enhancing user experience and technological capabilities.

TROY, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES , June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership with Fame Club to develop the latest in argument reality IoT device that integrate with AI through ChatGPT that helps users to navigate, communicate and use TiENWORLD metaverse (100% owned by AXTG) as an educational tools for Generation Alpha in RWA.

In a groundbreaking development, Axis Technologies Group has announced the partnership with Fame Club on their latest Augmented Reality (AR) Internet of Things (IoT) device, integrated with advanced AI capabilities through ChatGPT. This revolutionary device is set to transform educational experiences for Generation Alpha, particularly in the realm of Real-World Applications (RWA), by providing an interactive, immersive, and highly engaging learning environment within the TiENWORLD metaverse.

Strategic Partnership

The AR IoT device leverages cutting-edge AI technology, seamlessly integrating with ChatGPT to provide real-time assistance, navigation, and communication within the TiENWORLD metaverse. This partnership aims to revolutionize the way education is delivered, making it more accessible, interactive, and tailored to the needs of the digital-native Generation Alpha.

CEO Statements

Dr. William Tien, CEO of Axis Technologies Group Inc. Inc., shared his excitement about the strategic partnership and the potential it holds for future generations:

"Our vision at AXTG has always been to empower and inspire humanity through innovative technology. With the integration of our AR IoT device and AI capabilities through ChatGPT, we are taking a significant step towards transforming education for Generation Alpha. This strategic partnership is not just about technology; it's about creating an immersive learning experience that bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. We believe this will redefine how children learn and interact with their environment, fostering creativity and critical thinking skills essential for their future."

Echoing this enthusiasm, the CEO of Fame Club, Dr. Michael Kowng the partnering AI firm added:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Fame Club on this innovative project. Our AI, integrated within their AR IoT device, will provide users with an intuitive, interactive, and intelligent assistant, enhancing their educational journey within the TiENWORLD metaverse. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging AI to improve lives and create meaningful, impactful educational tools. We are confident that this device will not only engage Generation Alpha but also equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Key Features:

* Augmented Reality (AR): Provides an immersive and interactive learning experience.

* AI Integration: Real-time assistance and personalized learning support through ChatGPT.

* Navigation and Communication:

Introducing Fame Club: The Future of Historical and Futuristic Exploration Worldwide!

Fame Club founded in 2022 and awarded Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program status. Fame club platform seamlessly blends the virtual and physical worlds, offering a robust offline ecosystem that enhances and extends the learning experience. Fame Club's services will provide the next generation with tacit learning capabilities, not only in education but also in fostering cross-generation acceptance. With AI-generated digital assets accessible through IoT devices, Fame Club ensures an engaging and dynamic exploration experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative content, Fame Club will rise above the competition, setting new standards for educational exploration and becoming the go-to destination for schools worldwide. Welcome to the future of holistic education with Fame Club!

