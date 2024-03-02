Axis Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMARKETS: AXTG): Navigating Through Challenges Towards a Strategic Renaissance

Axis Technologies Group Inc. (AXTG) Announces Restart of Reg A for $20 Million Application for Acquisition of U.S. Insurance Business in Carbon Credit Industry

Axis Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG)

TROY, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES , March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Technologies Group Inc. (AXTG) is pleased to announce the restart of our Reg A for $20 million application for the acquisition of a U.S. insurance business in the carbon credit industry. Dr. William TiEN the President/Ceo of AXTG says: “This move is in line with our goal to expand our presence in the growing carbon credit market and provide innovative solutions for our clients.”,

The Reg A fund will not only facilitate the acquisition of the U.S. insurance business, but it will also fund the development of insurtech and carbon credits exchange platforms. The platform will be powered by A.I. engine for data analysis on carbon credits, providing clients with accurate and efficient solutions. Additionally, the platforms will offer user-friendly experiences, making it easier for clients to navigate and utilize the services.

The acquisition of the U.S. insurance business and the development of the insurtech and carbon credits exchange platforms will strengthen AXTG position as technology integrator in the carbon credit industry. AXTG expertise and advanced technology, will provide the work required by our clients with the best solutions and contribute to the growth of the industry. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our company and clients.

Axis Technologies Group Inc. (AXTG) is committed to providing innovative solutions in the carbon credit industry and this restart of our Reg A for $20 million application is a testament to that commitment. This move will bring us closer to achieving our goals and we looks forward to see the positive impact it will have on our clients and the industry as a whole. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.