New platforms part of station shape-up

Release date: 21/06/24

New platforms and access ramps will be installed in a major upgrade of Ethelton Railway Station, improving passenger safety and experience.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has committed $9.9 million to replace the existing platforms with new platforms that will be more accessible, raised to better align with train doors and wider to allow for improved pedestrian movement.

The access ramps to the platforms will also be replaced.

The existing platforms are made of recycled iron railway tracks and concrete slabs, and have reached the end of their lifespan. The replacement platforms will be constructed of steel frames and concrete decks.

The station was first opened in 1916, with the current platforms built in 1960. The current station shelters are relatively new and will be retained.

The project is expected to support 20 full time equivalent jobs over the construction period.

The work will require the station to close for approximately four months from July. Commuters are encouraged to use nearby Glanville Station during the construction period.

To accommodate the works, there will be some temporary closures along the Outer Harbour Line between Woodville and Outer Harbour Stations. Details of the closures will be announced prior to the works being commenced.

Work is scheduled to commence this month.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

These platforms have served their community well for more than 60 years but have now reached the point where they need to be replaced.

The new platforms will be a significant improvement and will serve rail commuters for decades to come.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Some 60,000 passengers use this station every year and will benefit from this upgrade.

This project will improve safety and accessibility, which is very important in encouraging public transport usage.