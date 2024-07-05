Deri Lorus to Release New Single 'Mudhal Paarvai'

Independent singer and composer Deri Lorus is set to release his new independent single, titled "Mudhal Paarvai" on 12 July 2024.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deri Lorus , the renowned music composer, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Mudhal Paarvai," on July 12, 2024. This highly anticipated track is set to enchant listeners with its soulful lyrics and captivating melody."Mudhal Paarvai" (translated as "First Sight") is a celebration of the magic and beauty of love at first sight. The song features lyrics by Karikalan and music composed by Deri Lorus, capturing the emotions of that unforgettable first encounter. The track also showcases rhythm programming by Caleb Stains and a mesmerizing flute performance by Joshua Stains. The song has been meticulously mixed and mastered by Dan Emil Joshua, who also mastered it for iTunes/Apple Digital Masters."’Mudhal Paarvai’ is always a special and beautiful one," says Deri Lorus. "I composed this song while I was in Malaysia, and I was very selective about the people I wanted to work with on this project. I wanted every element of this song to reflect the feeling of first sight and first love."The cover art for "Mudhal Paarvai" has been designed by Ziyad Ahmed, adding a visual touch that complements the song's theme. Promotions are handled by Tixxit International, with the record label Noizbloc overseeing the release. Press and media promotions are managed by The Madras Tribune Group, ensuring the song reaches a wide audience.Deri Lorus is known for his meticulous approach to music composition and his ability to evoke deep emotions through his work. With "Mudhal Paarvai," he continues to push creative boundaries and deliver music that resonates deeply with his audience."Mudhal Paarvai" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans can stay updated on the release and future projects by following Deri Lorus on social media and visiting his official website.