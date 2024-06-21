Academy of Country Music Announces Tony Brown As The Recipient of This Years ACM Honors Icon Award
The 17th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors Include Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Lainey WilsonNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Brown, a legendary figure in the music industry, will be honored with the prestigious ACM Icon Award at the 17th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on August 21, 2024. The event, often described as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night,” will take place at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.
"I am honored to receive the ACM Icon Award," said Tony Brown. "This recognition from the Academy of Country Music is incredibly meaningful to me. I've been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists and musicians throughout my career, and this award is humbling to me.”
Tony Brown's illustrious career spans decades and includes significant contributions as a keys player, iconic music producer, and record label executive. His career is marked by his early days playing piano with Elvis Presley as part of the TCB Band and performing alongside Emmylou Harris. Transitioning into production, Tony has produced over 100 number one Country songs, producing hits for iconic artists such as Reba McEntire, George Strait, and Trisha Yearwood. His leadership as president of MCA Records Nashville further solidified his influence in the music industry. His work has previously earned him seven ACM Awards, including Producer of the Year.
This year’s ACM Honors, hosted by four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce and reigning ACM Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis, will celebrate Tony’s remarkable achievements, alongside other special award honorees including Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood, who will also receive the ACM Icon Award.
In addition to his storied career, Tony has recently reunited with George Strait to produce their 20th album together, Cowboys And Dreamers, set for release on September 6, 2024. The album is available for pre-save here.
The ACM Icon Award is presented to a country music artist, duo/group, or industry leader who has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry, such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions, and other goodwill efforts. The award honors the contributions of Cliffie Stone, who was known for his producing work along with his country music career.
Previous recipients of the ACM Icon Award include: Alabama, Connie Bradley, Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels, Mike Dungan, Joe Galante, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Alan Jackson, George Jones, The Judds, Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, Rascal Flatts, George Strait, Conway Twitty, Hank Williams, Hank Williams Jr. and Dwight Yoakam.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 21, via AXS. For more information on the ACM Honors visit ACMcountry.com.
