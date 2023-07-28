Experience The Rich History and High-Energy Performances of Rock 'N' Roll in Music City
Authentic Rock 'N Roll Venue Bowie's Nashville Diversifies The Live Music Scene In Downtown Nashville
I always loved rock ‘n’ roll, and I wanted to give the city of Nashville—both locals and tourists—the opportunity for another option. And that was rock ‘n’ roll.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Owner of Bowie's Nashville, Gary Bowie
Friday, July 28th, 2023
The minute you step into Bowie’s Nashville, you are electrified with the gritty and edginess of rock n’ roll, fused with the empowering love and passion of the genre, which now pays tribute to the home of that era. As you enter this 600-seat venue off 3rd Avenue N, your eyes capture the Illuminating neon signs, which have become downtown Nashville's new iconic ‘Bowie’s Bolts.’ Embracing the pure of rock ‘n’ roll, the electric rock-infused bar, restaurant, and live music venue Bowie’s Nashville entertains locals and tourists with the thrill of 1970s and 1980s rock tribute bands, prominent names, and aspiring rock artists. Located just a block from the famous Printers Alley District, Bowie’s is a must-see venue, giving you an experience unlike any other each time you walk through the door. As one of the newest local rock ‘n’ roll venues in Music City, Bowie’s offers nightly events, live music, and drink specials that pay tribute to the icons of rock music.
The vintage ‘Bowie's Bolts’ glow the venue that hosts some of the greatest musical acts. These include Derek St. Holmes, famed vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist for Ted Nugent, who wrote Cat Scratch Fever and performed during the opening weekend of Bowie’s Nashville. Also gracing the stage are local and touring musicians from bands like Accept, Staind, and Vixen.
Bowie’s Nashville recently hosted the perfectly fitting 2023 RockGodz Hall of Fame Award Show, dinner, and live concert from inductees Vanilla Fudge, whose members include Carmine Appice, Mark Stein, Vince Martell, Pete Bremy, and in honorarium, Tim Bogert and Pat Travers, the iconic powerhouse rock guitarist. The award show gave recognition to the musicians who built the legacy of rock music. A movement penned since 2009 and the first-ever RockGodz Hall of Fame Award show held in Nashville acknowledged the valuable contribution that their inductees have made to the rock ‘n’ roll legacy.
The inductees included but were not limited to: Sandy Gennaro, an American rock drummer and musician who has recorded and toured with Pat Travers, Cyndi Lauper, and Joan Jett; Todd Sharp, a lead guitarist who has toured with Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and Rod Stewart; Steve Popovich, a legendary record promoter for CBS Records under Clive Davis; Present at Cleveland Internal Records and Polygram Records Nashville; Bob Bender, an established host and producer on The Business Side of Music and Tom Zutaut, who founded the American record label The Enclave and former A&R executive for Geffen Records best known for signing Guns N’ Roses.
Every Thursday and Saturday night, join the local rock ‘n’ roll band Loose Lips at their Bowie’s residency as they play a mix of rock ‘n’ roll originals and covers during their energetic performance.
This August and September, Bowie’s is scheduled to host a variety of iconic tribute bands including, That Arena Rock Show, Hot Blooded, Rock United, The Wildflowers, Wrecking Crue, Escape, and Vinyl Playground.
Tribute band That Arena Rock Show will be playing classic rock ‘n’ roll, covering artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, and more. Tickets are on sale now at BowiesNashville.com/ThatArenaRockShow for That Arena Rock Show on August 4 at 9 p.m. CST.
Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Tribute Band delivers a high-energy show playing all of Foreigner’s greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Tickets are on sale now at BowiesNashville.com/HotBlooded for Hot Blooded on August 18th at 9 p.m. CST.
A band that has all toured and/or recorded with a wide range of professional bands and artists such as Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, The Monkees, Candlebox, and more, the tribute band Rock United offers music from the 70s, including Aerosmith and ZZ Top. Tickets are on sale now at BowiesNashville.com/RockUnited on August 25th at 9 p.m.
On September 1st, relive the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Experience with The Wildflowers tribute band as they tour North America, covering all of the hits of Tom Petty’s solo music and even The Traveling Wilburys.
Nationally touring tribute band with stage shows like no other, Wrecking Crue will take the Bowie’s stage on September 8th as they pay tribute to heavy metal band Motley Crue.
Formed in 1993, the tribute band Escape has traveled nationwide, paying tribute to one of rock history’s most beloved bands, Journey. Escape was voted the #1 Journey Tribute band and is set to perform at Bowie’s on September 15th.
The Vinyl Playground tribute band recreates that feeling of being at the local arena rocking to the sounds of Journey, Styx, Heart, Reo Speedwagon, Kansas, and many more. Join Vinyl Playground at Bowie’s on September 22nd.
Stay up-to-date for tickets to September’s Tribute Band shows at BowiesNashville.com/LiveMusic.
Each band will bring a high-energy live performance, taking the audience on a trip back in time to give the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll experience. Tourists and locals alike can also enjoy a Sunday Funday at Bowie’s Sip n’ Shop, which showcases local rock ‘n’ roll fashion vendors in Nashville every Sunday alongside drinks and live music. Located right in the heart of Nashville, Bowie's is a haven of legendary rock history.
Bowie’s Residency
Loose Lips, every Thursday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. CST
Bowie’s August Tribute Band Shows
That Arena Rock Show, August 4th, at 9 p.m. CST
Hot Blooded: Foreigner Tribute Band, August 18th, at 9 p.m. CST
Rock United, Friday, August 25th, at 9 p.m. CST
The Wildflowers, Friday September 1st, at 9 p.m. CST
Wrecking Cure, Friday, September 8th, at 9 p.m. CST
Vinyl Playground, Friday, September 22nd, at 9 p.m. CST
Danielle Reiss
Dead Horse Branding
+1 949-421-9787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram