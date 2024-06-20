Winners announced for 2024 Media Diversity Australia Award administered by the Walkley Foundation

20 June, 2024





Liz Hayes, Gareth Harvey, Anushri Sood and Sonia Serrao from Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, Channel Nine, ‘Shots Fired’ have been named the winners of the 2024 Media Diversity Australia Award for their, ‘Shots Fired‘.

The Nine team’s win was announced in Sydney tonight alongside all the winners in the Walkley Foundation’s Mid-Year Celebration of Journalism.

The Media Diversity Australia Award administered by the Walkley Foundation honours journalists who are making an outstanding contribution through their reporting or coverage of diverse people or issues in Australia. This includes culturally and linguistically diverse communities (CALD) and people with disability (PWD).

It celebrates reporting that demonstrates notable courage in raising awareness of CALD and/or PWD experiences and perspectives, as well as innovation in the telling of these stories. It recognises the significance of media coverage in providing nuanced reporting which serves to alter perceptions and attitudes, challenge stereotypes and fight misinformation.

‘Shots Fired’ is the first full investigation into the killing of Kumanjayi Walker. Story producer Anushri Sood researched, directed and produced the story. Host/managing editor Liz Hayes and executive producer Gareth Harvey brought decades of storytelling experience and senior editor Sonia Serrao crafted it into a compelling visual narrative.

Media Diversity Australia CEO Mariam Veiszadeh said, “Anushri Sood and the team at Nine’s ‘Under Investigations’ should be very proud of this outstanding piece of journalism. The media’s powerful role in exposing injustice and by extension, challenging discriminatory systems is clearly exemplified in their work. Given this is the first time a commercial media network is the recipient of this award, it’s a testament that to the fact that stories like these resonates with audiences everywhere.”

