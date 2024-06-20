Winners announced for 2024 Mid-Year Celebration of Journalism

20 June, 2024



ABC Broken Hill journalist Bill Ormonde was named the 2024 John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year, as the Walkley Foundation honoured all the winners in the 2024 Mid-Year Celebration of Journalism in Sydney this evening.

Peer-judged and selected on the basis of journalistic excellence, the Mid-Year Celebration suite administered by the Walkley Foundation includes the John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year Awards, Coverage of Science and Environment, June Andrews Award for Industrial Relations Reporting, June Andrews Award for Freelance Journalist of the Year, June Andrews Award for Women’s Leadership in Media, Our Watch Award for Excellence in Reporting on Violence Against Women, Media Diversity Australia Award, Humanitarian Storytelling Award, June Andrews Award for Arts Journalism and The Pascall Prize for Cultural Criticism.

Winners were also announced for the Jacoby-Walkley Scholarship with Nine, the WIN News Broadcast Scholarship, the Walkley Indigenous Scholarship and the Sean Dorney Grant for Pacific Journalism.

Walkley Foundation Chief Executive Shona Martyn congratulated the winners and recipients.

“The quality of the entries was extremely high this year. The Mid-Year Celebration of Journalism recognises both the rising stars of journalism and more senior specialist reporters committed to crucial concerns of our times. In every instance, the judges had a tough job selecting the winners and finalists. My congratulations to them all.”

Bill Ormonde was named overall 2024 John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year after winning the Visual Storytelling category for ‘Out of the Darkness’. An interactive online story about mental health in remote Australia and a grazier who had tried to take his own life, the story was also a finalist for Coverage of Community and Regional Affairs with additional reporting for Landline. Ormonde worked in regional television for several years before joining the ABC in 2021. Since arriving in Broken Hill, he has reported for programs including AM, The World Today and Landline as a video journalist, covering an area the size of Germany almost alone.

The judges said “Bill Ormonde exercised real sensitivity as a journalist to reveal the life-changing consequences of mental illness for people in remote Australia. Bill’s work shows a level of maturity rarely found in such a young journalist.”

The Mid-Years are a standalone series of awards, held separately from the Walkley Awards which are announced in November. The Mid-Year Awards are not Walkley Awards. They are judged by panels of specialist judges with no involvement from the Walkley Judging Board. The Walkley Judging Board however selects the winner of the John B Fairfax Family Young Journalist of the Year.

Winners are chosen on the basis of overall merit and journalistic excellence. The Walkley Foundation encourages a diversity of entries from journalists around Australia. To be eligible for the 2024 awards, entries must have been published or broadcast between 27 April, 2023 and 15 April, 2024. The Walkley Foundation has a mechanism for dealing with any conflict of interest, actual or perceived, that may arise during the judging process. The guidelines are based on the principle that all actual conflicts of interest are to be avoided and that even a perceived conflict may be damaging to all parties.

The full list of winners follows.

The John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year Awards

Supported by Jibb Foundation

These awards recognise the hard work of our most outstanding young Australian journalists. They reward the efforts of journalists aged 28 and under who demonstrate excellence in the fundamental tenets of the profession, as well as the ability to present distinctive and original journalism that pushes the boundaries of the craft.

The winner of each of the six categories below will be eligible for the overall Walkley Young Australian Journalist of the Year Award. The ultimate winner will receive a two-week international trip to newsrooms (flights included) and a mentorship program to boost their career.

The winner of each of the six categories will receive a complimentary place in an AGSM short course at UNSW Business School. All courses earn credit towards the AGSM Certificate of Executive Management and Development which, in turn, carries course credit into the AGSM MBA and Graduate Certificates.

2024 John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year

Supported by Jibb Foundation

Bill Ormonde , ABC, ‘ Out of the Darkness

Thanks to the Jibb Foundation’s support, Bill will receive a two-week international trip to newsrooms (flights included) and a mentorship program to boost his career.

Shortform journalism

Supported by ABC

Liam Mendes, The Australian, ‘NT body of work’ (‘“No idea what we’re facing”: Alice crime scourge escalating’,‘“This situation is a travesty”: justice not served in this territory’, ‘Voice referendum: Rita Jingo asks Australians to think about what their vote means for her grandchildren’)

Longform feature or special



Supported by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age

Brooke Fryer, ABC Background Briefing, ‘Tears, tea and bloodshed — can violent men ever change?‘

Coverage of community and regional affairs



Supported by Meltwater Australia

Melissa Mackay, ABC, ‘The crime crisis nobody is talking about’ (‘As domestic violence services cry out for funding, the NT government builds two new art galleries’, ‘Family of murdered domestic violence advocate welcome coroner to her home, as long-running inquiry nears end’, ‘The NT coroner examined the territory’s ’domestic violence epidemic’ in a series of inquests. This is what she uncovered’)

Visual storytelling

Bill Ormonde, ABC, ‘Out of the Darkness‘

Public service journalism

Supported by Telum Media

Olivia Jenkins, Herald Sun, ‘Abandoned‘, ‘Rescue Mission‘, ‘Provider faces fake docs fine‘

Student journalist of the year

Supported by University of Sydney

Pamela Rontziokos, UTS / The Greek Herald, ‘Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia’s funeral certificate under scrutiny

Coverage of Science and the Environment

Supported by the University of Sydney Faculty of Science

Jessica Longbottom, Elise Kinsella, Madi Chwasta and Joseph Dunstan, ABC, ‘Air Pollution at Southern Cross Station’ (‘Why Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station may have some of the ’least clean’ air in the city’, ‘Living above Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station, Catherine’s family can smell the fumes’, ‘Instagram reel’)

June Andrews Award for Industrial Relations Reporting

Ewin Hannan, The Australian, ‘CSL’s secret plan to cut pay, sack staff’ (‘“Industrial bastardry”: CSL’s secret plan to cut pay, sack staff’, ‘Unions tell super funds to drop CSL’, ‘Directors at CSL “must quit Reserve”’)

June Andrews Award for Freelance Journalist of the Year

Gabriella Coslovich, Good Weekend and The Saturday Paper, ‘Body of work’ (‘Fine Lines’, ‘The Art of War’, ‘Grand-standing’)

June Andrews Award for Women’s Leadership in Media

Jess Hill and Tosca Looby, Northern Pictures / SBS / The Monthly, ‘Asking for it’ (Episode 2, Episode 3); ‘How to Change a Bad Law‘

Our Watch Award for Excellence in Reporting on Violence Against Women

Administered by The Walkley Foundation

Jessica Lodge, Melissa Downes and Adam Buncher, Nine Entertainment Co., ‘Hannah’s Story‘ (Episode 1, 2 and 5)

Media Diversity Australia Award

Supported by Media Diversity Australia, The National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters Council and Community Broadcasting Foundation, and administered by The Walkley Foundation

Liz Hayes, Gareth Harvey, Anushri Sood and Sonia Serrao, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, Channel Nine, ‘Shots Fired‘

Humanitarian Storytelling Award

Supported by UNICEF Australia and administered by The Walkley Foundation

Drew Ambrose, David Boyle and the 101 East team, Al Jazeera English, ‘Mindset: Mental trauma in a warzone: Why Ukraine needs therapists‘

Arts Journalism

The following two awards recognise excellence in journalism about the creative arts, from the perspectives of both practitioners and critics. Through the generous support of the Copyright Agency Cultural Fund, the winners of the June Andrews Award for Arts Journalism and The Pascall Prize for Cultural Criticism will each receive $5000 in prize money.



June Andrews Award for Arts Journalism

Supported by Copyright Agency

Marc Fennell, Corrin Grant, Dean Brosche and Una Butorac, SBS News Documentaries, ‘The Mission‘

The Pascall Prize for Cultural Criticism

Supported by Copyright Agency and administered by the Walkley Foundation

André Dao, The Saturday Paper, Meanjin and Liminal Review of Books, ‘Review of Nam Le’s 36 Ways of Writing a Vietnamese Poem’, ‘A Minor Australian Literature’, ‘Fugue’

Scholarships, Fellowships & Grants

Jacoby-Walkley Scholarship

Supported by: Anita Jacoby, Nine Network and AFTRS

Hannah McKinney, University of Sydney

WIN News Broadcast Scholarship

Supported by: WIN News

Caitlyn Todoroski, UNSW

Walkley Indigenous Scholarship

Supported by: BHP, Ten and Junkee Media

Jack Larkin

Sean Dorney Grant for Pacific Journalism

Supported by private donors

Cooper Williams and Yasmine Wright Gittins

Each year hundreds of journalists, editors and producers give their time to judge our awards. Thankyou to all those who judged this year:

Sue Ahearn, The Pacific Newsroom

Drew Ambrose, Al Jazeera English

Candida Baker, freelance journalist

Bonnie Barkmeyer, WIN

Josh Bavas, Nine News, Qld

Greg Bearup, The Australian

Rob Beaumont, WIN

Ce Benedict, ABC RN

Kathryn Bermingham, The Advertiser , News Corp

Jarni Blakkarly, Choice

Jenny Brockie, journalist, broadcaster and facilitator

Liv Casben, AAP

Kelly Clappis, WIN

Rhanna Collins, NITV

Stephanie Corsetti, Monash Uni

Miriam Cosic, freelance journalist

Tyson Cottrill, NBN News , Nine

Sean Dorney, veteran Pacific journalist

Suzanne Dredge, ABC

Matthew Drummond, AFR Magazine

Bryce Eishold, Stock & Land , ACM

Dr Susannah Eliott, Australian Science Media Centre

Steve Evans, Canberra Times , ACM

Mary Gearin, freelance journalist

Jano Gibson, ABC Hobart

Alice Griffin, Junkee Media

Rashell Habib, 10 News First

David Hardaker, Under Investigation, Channel 9

Virginia Haussegger, freelance journalist

Anna Henderson, SBS

Andrea Ho, AFTRS

Dan Ilic, presenter, comedian and filmmaker

Anita Jacoby AM, media executive, producer and NED

Gabrielle Jackson, Guardian Australia

Christian Jantzen, WIN

Erik Jensen, The Saturday Paper , Schwartz Media

Alex Johnston, WIN

Nicole Johnston, Sky News Beijing

Ramona Koval, Deakin University

Sophie Kuryl, WIN

Dr Niraj Lal, ANU

Stella Lauri, WIN

Professor Joan Leach, ANU

Chip Le Grand, The Age

Dean Lewins, AAP

Louisa Lim, Little Red Podcast / University of Melbourne

Stephen Long, The Australia Institute

Hamish Macdonald, Global Roaming , ABC and The Project , Paramount/Ten

Nic Maclellan, freelance journalist

Samantha Magick, Islands Business Magazine

Pamela Magill, Network Ten

Natasha Mitchell, ABC

Naomi Moran, Koori Mail

Kylie Morris, freelance journalist

Kate Muller, Nine

Leanne Nebe, WIN

Sally Neighbour, formerly Four Corners , ABC

Bianca Nogrady, freelance journalist

Gerard Noonan, formerly AFR and Media Super

Helen O’Neill, freelance journalist

Corrie Perkin, Sorrento Writers Festival

Jodan Perry, University of Newcastle

Kerri Ritchie, NITV/SBS

Chloe Saltau, The Age

Dr Darren Saunders, NSW Government, Office of the Chief Scientist

Stefanie Sgroi, Nine

Amruta Slee, ABC RN

Bridie Smith, The Age

Nicole Strahan, Network Ten

Claire Stuchbery, Local and Independent News Association (LINA)

Cameron Stewart, The Australian

Dan Sutton, Network Ten

Emily Sweet, Ballarat Courier , ACM

Edwina Throsby, AGNSW

Alex Treacy, NT News

Helen Trinca, The Australian

Mariam Veiszadeh, Media Diversity Australia

Ashleigh Wilson, Sydney Opera House

