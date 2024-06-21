TheShareCo Launches Free Programs to Help Therapists Secure and Enhance Their Practice

Eligible therapists receive free ATP membership and Find Therapist directory listing for 12 months worth $1,500

Affiliate Therapist Program (ATP) and Find Therapist help therapists build a secure and efficient counselling practice with free tools, connection and exposure.

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheShareCo is excited to announce the launch of its Affiliate Therapist Program (ATP), designed to help independent therapists save time and money while ensuring the security of their counselling practice. In a digital age where client records are critical, ATP provides a comprehensive solution to manage data securely and efficiently.

An online counselling practice offers numerous benefits, including cost savings and flexibility — not only for therapists but for their clients too. However, it also presents challenges, particularly concerning data security. TheShareCo's ATP addresses these challenges by providing therapists with a complete and secure platform to manage their practice — including built-in transcription, case notes, booking and client management, and even an accounting module — allowing them to focus on what matters most: providing quality care to their clients.

Join ATP and Enjoy Free Membership and Listing for 12 Months

As part of its commitment to supporting mental wellness and mental health professionals, TheShareCo is offering free ATP membership and a Find Therapist listing for 12 months, a package worth $1,500 with no strings attached. This initiative aims to provide therapists with the tools they need to establish a successful online practice without financial burden.

Benefits of Find Therapist

Find Therapist, an online directory that allows potential clients to search for therapists by their area of practice and hire them immediately — all within the same page via the Share™ mobile app or ShareExpress web app. It aspires to become the world's largest therapist directory, making it easier than ever for individuals to find the support they need, round the clock.

Supporting Government Efforts

With mental health concerns on the rise, the need for accessible, affordable, and stigma-free therapy has never been more critical. This is evident by the government's initiatives on mental health and a larger movement, aimed at enhancing mental health support and accessibility across the country. Through ATP, Find Therapist, and the Share™ family of apps, TheShareCo is proud to support the government in these efforts.

Addressing Global Uncertainties

Amid global uncertainties, particularly concerning the economy and job security, there has been a significant increase in anxiety and stress. The need for accessible, fast, and quality mental health care is rising alarmingly. TheShareCo hopes to meet this urgent need by providing reliable support for both therapists and clients, with the 12 months free offer.

Expanding Globally

TheShareCo is on a mission to roll out ATP, Find Therapist and Share™ globally, ensuring that therapists and clients worldwide can benefit from its secure, efficient, and accessible solutions. To support this expansion, TheShareCo is currently fundraising. The funds raised will be used to develop localised versions of the platform tailored to the specific needs of each region and to establish partnerships with local mental health professionals and agencies.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to support therapists globally and help them secure their practice while reaching more clients,” said Tan Han Sing, CEO at TheShareCo. “Mental wellness goes beyond saving lives. It elevates productivity, relationships, and the appreciation for life. To live! By expanding our reach, we aim to break down the barriers to mental health care and support those who need it most.”

For more information about the Affiliate Therapist Program (ATP), Find Therapist, or to support TheShareCo's fundraising efforts, please visit www.theshareco.org.

About TheShareCo

TheShareCo is dedicated to making mental health support accessible, affordable, and free from stigma — online, on-demand, 24/7 — through the award-winning Share™ app and innovative platforms such as ATP and Find Therapist. TheShareCo is breaking down the barriers to mental health care and creating a world where everyone can access the help they need, when they need it.