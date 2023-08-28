TheShareCo Welcomes Mr. Dennis Chia, CFO Of StarHub As Its New Advisor

Dennis is also a Chartered Accountant and is currently a council member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from the National University of Singapore and an MBA from the University of Hull, United Kingdom.

Singapore's largest online, on-demand therapist network appoints Dennis Chia, StarHub CFO as new advisor as it expands into EAP and partnership businesses.

Dennis' contributions will undoubtedly bolster the company's position as a frontrunner in the industry and reinforce its commitment to delivering unparalleled services to its clients and partners.” — Tan Han Sing, TheShareCo CEO

SINGAPORE, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TheShareCo, creator of Share™ – a first-of-its-kind online, on-demand counselling app, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Dennis Chia as the latest member of its advisory board. Mr. Chia, currently serving as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of StarHub, one of the region's most established telecommunications and digital companies, brings with him a wealth of experience and network that will significantly benefit TheShareCo, and its foray into the EAP business and partnership programs.

As Group CFO of StarHub, Mr. Chia has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in financial management, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic decision-making. His visionary leadership and in-depth understanding of the telecommunications sector in his current capacity and other sectors such as information technology, semiconductor, automotive and oil and gas in his previous capacities have contributed significantly to StarHub's success and market prominence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Chia as an advisor to TheShareCo," said Tan Han Sing, Founder & CEO of TheShareCo. "His exceptional experience and extensive network will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen our presence in Singapore and overseas, especially in the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) market. We are confident that his guidance will be instrumental in shaping our partnership programs, fostering growth, and maximizing value for our clients."

Mr. Chia's appointment comes at a time when TheShareCo launches ShareExpress. Another industry-first, ShareExpress extends TheShareCO’s online, on-demand capacity from mobile app (Share™) into browser. This allows locales or users that favour a web application over mobile, to receive the same quality, 24x7 therapy services that is Share™.

Mr. Chia’s ability to identify growth opportunities and navigate market complexities aligns perfectly with TheShareCo's upcoming plan of delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions to its clientele, through partners.

"I am honoured and privileged to join TheShareCo as an advisor," said Mr. Chia. "I strongly believe in TheShareCo's mission and its potential to promote the state of mental health globally. I am excited to leverage my expertise and network to help TheShareCo strengthen its EAP business and forge strategic partnerships that will drive mutual growth."

About TheShareCo:

TheShareCo has created an industry-first, online, on-demand counselling app that allows therapy to take place affordably, accessibly and without stigma – 24x7. It is currently Singapore’s largest therapist network of its kind, with more than 200 qualified specialists on its network.

With ShareEAP – TheShareCo’s latest initiative to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) to organizations of all sizes, the company strives to enhance the well-being of employees and create thriving work environments through its affordable, practical and proven mental healthcare solutions.

Mr. Chia's appointment as an advisor marks a significant milestone for TheShareCo. His contributions will undoubtedly bolster the company's position as a frontrunner in the industry and reinforce its commitment to delivering unparalleled services to its clients and partners.

Share™ is Trusted by Therapists