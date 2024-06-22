Dr. Kevin Sadati Introduces the Groundbreaking Preservation Deep Plane Facelift

This beautiful lady in her mid 50's had a Preservation Face Lift This beautiful lady in her early 60's had a Preservation Face Lift Facelift For man in his 70's

The evolution from the extended Deep Plane Facelift to the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift marks a significant advancement in facial rejuvenation surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kevin Sadati, a renowned facial plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience, is proud to introduce the innovative Preservation Deep Plane Facelift. This cutting-edge technique represents a significant evolution in facial rejuvenation surgery, combining the best aspects of traditional deep plane facelifts with high lateral SMAS technique. The result is a procedure that offers natural-looking results, reduced recovery times, and minimized risks.

Evolution of the Facelift:

From Deep Plane to Preservation Facelift surgery has seen tremendous advancements over the past few decades, with the deep plane facelift being a pivotal development. Traditional facelift techniques, such as the SMAS facelift, primarily addressed superficial skin layers, often resulting in a "pulled" appearance and inadequate correction of deeper facial tissue sagging.

The deep plane facelift, introduced in the 1990s, marked a significant leap forward. By allowing surgeons to reposition deeper facial tissues, including the SMAS and underlying layers, this technique offered more natural and lasting results. Patients experienced significant rejuvenation of the midface and jawline, avoiding the stretched look often associated with earlier methods.

Challenges of Traditional Deep Plane Facelifts:

Despite its advantages, the traditional deep plane facelift had its challenges. The procedure involved extensive dissection and tissue manipulation, leading to longer recovery times and higher risks of complications such as hematomas, seromas, and skin necrosis. Additionally, the need for general anesthesia added complexity and potential risks.

The Emergence of Preservation Techniques:

In response to the demand for less invasive and more natural-looking procedures, the Preservation Facelift technique emerged. This approach focused on minimizing tissue disruption by using less skin undermining while lifting more of the deep tissue. The preservation facelift technique has also proven effective in reducing recovery times and achieving natural results.

Introducing the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift:

The Preservation Deep Plane Facelift combines the strengths of both the deep plane and high lateral SMAS techniques. This advanced method targets the deeper layers of facial tissue, like the traditional deep plane facelift, but emphasizes preserving the natural architecture of the face.

Key Innovations and Benefits:

1. Minimal Skin Undermining: By incorporating the high lateral SMAS technique, the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift minimizes skin dissection, reducing the risk of complications such as hematomas, seromas, and skin necrosis. This approach also contributes to a shorter, more comfortable recovery period.

2. Natural-Looking Results: This technique focuses on maintaining the face’s natural anatomy while effectively lifting deeper tissues. Patients enjoy a youthful and refreshed appearance without the "pulled" or "tight" look associated with traditional facelifts.

3. Twilight Sedation: The procedure can be performed under twilight sedation and local anesthesia, eliminating the need for general anesthesia. This makes the surgery safer and reduces post-operative recovery time and discomfort.

4. Effective Lifting: By releasing the face and neck retaining ligaments in the deep plane, the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift effectively lifts the midface, jowls, and neck in a vertical direction, addressing primary signs of aging and restoring a youthful contour.

Ideal Candidates for the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift:

This technique is ideal for men and women in their late 40s to 70s who experience sagging skin and loss of elasticity. Dr. Sadati’s personalized approach ensures that each patient receives a treatment plan tailored to their unique needs and aesthetic goals.

About Dr. Kevin Sadati:

Dr. Kevin Sadati is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon recognized for his expertise and innovation in facelift surgery. His work has been published in esteemed medical journals like the Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Journal and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. He has also presented his techniques at national academic conferences, including the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

