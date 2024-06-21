MTS Management Group Celebrates Stellar Nominations for the 2024 HIMA and Prayze Factor Awards

MTS and their artists have 8 HIMAwards nominations and 13 Prayze Factor Awards Finalist nominees.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Management Group is thrilled to announce that several of its outstanding artists have been nominated for the prestigious Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) and have also been named finalist nominees in the renowned Prayze Factor Awards. This recognition highlights the exceptional talent and hard work of MTS Management Group’s artists in both mainstream and gospel music spheres.

Congratulations to MTS’ 2024 HIMAwards Nominees!

Sun King Rising – Nominated for Adult Contemporary Song

Jeremy Parsons – Nominated for Americana/Roots Song

Cliff & Susan – Nominated for Classic Country Song

Pamela Hopkins – Nominated for Classic Country Song

Sarantos – Nominated for Instrumental Song

Tim Tye/Midnight Sky – Nominated for Best Lyrics

Alex Krawczyk – Nominated for Singer-Songwriter Song

MTS Records – Nominated for Indie Record Label of the Year

The Hollywood Independent Music Awards is the premier global platform for independent music. It celebrates both emerging and established artists, songwriters, composers, and audio recording professionals worldwide, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the music industry. The HIMAwards offers invaluable resources, tools, education, and opportunities to help music artists develop successful careers without reliance on major labels. The next event is set to take place on July 18, 2024.

For more information about the HIMAwards and to see the full list of nominees, visit HIMAwards Nomination Table.

Congratulations to MTS’ 2024 Prayze Factor Awards Finalists!

URBAN SOLO ARTIST: DPB

HOLY HIP HOP SOLO ARTIST: DPB

ALTERNATIVE SOLO ARTIST: HeIsTheArtist

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: DPB

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: DPB

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Eddy Mann, Richard Lynch

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: LadyRedneck, Richard Lynch, HeIsTheArtist

PR/MARKETING: MTS Management Group

PUBLICIST: Michael Stover

PROMOTER: Michael Stover

The Prayze Factor Awards are dedicated to highlighting the best in gospel music and ministry arts. This platform has been instrumental in advancing the careers of its finalists by providing them with national exposure and opportunities for broader industry recognition. Past seasons of Prayze Factor have seen over 82 million votes from fans, and many finalists have gone on to achieve significant milestones in their careers.

For more information about the Prayze Factor Awards and to see the full list of finalists, visit Prayze Factor Awards.

About MTS Management Group

MTS Management Group is a full-service artist management, publicity, and promotions firm specializing in the careers of independent artists in country, Americana, folk, and gospel music. MTS has earned a reputation for helping artists achieve success on an international scale. The company has been recognized for its dedication to promoting artists and their music with integrity and excellence.

MTS Management Group is proud to support its artists and is honored to be acknowledged in such prestigious award shows. The company looks forward to celebrating these remarkable achievements and continuing to help its artists reach new heights.