New Group Raises Awareness Of Increased Terrorism In Africa
Events to be held on June 25 at Rayburn Office and on June 26 the National Press Club
Because they have been shockingly ignored and under-reported in the West, these ongoing atrocities in Africa have been called a “silent genocide.””WASHINGTON D.C., DC, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Americans are unaware that terror attacks, like the October 7 massacre of Israelis, are committed every few days in Africa against innocent Christians and moderate Muslims. In Nigeria, Sudan, and other African nations, Islamic militants routinely converge upon villages, burning, raping, murdering, abducting, and enslaving the innocent inhabitants.
The African Jewish Alliance (www.africanjewishalliance.org) aims to break this silence by exposing the motivation behind these crimes against humanity: the ideology of Islamic extremism that motivates Hamas in Gaza, Boko Haram in Nigeria, the Janjaweed and its derivatives in Darfur, and many other groups throughout Africa. All operate in the same manner: raids, murder, torture, burning, rape, and abduction of innocents for ransom or use as slaves. The slaughter and kidnapping of Israeli Jews is but one arm of a global jihadist movement that extends to Africa and beyond.
On June 25 and 26, the African-Jewish Alliance will host a groundbreaking summit in which representatives from the African and Jewish communities will join U.S. officials and journalists in raising awareness of this silent genocide, as well to expose the ideological connections between a specific movement in the U.S. and Islamic terrorism in Africa and Israel.
Events will be held on June 25 at 10 a.m., in Room 2255 of the Rayburn House Office Building, and on June 26 at 10 a.m. at the National Press Club.
Speakers include:
• Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Simon Wiesenthal Center
• Simon Deng, former slave from South Sudan
• Robert Destro, Former Assistant Secretary of State
• Stephen Enada, International Committee on Nigeria
• Dr. Charles Jacobs, African-Jewish Alliance
• Faith McDonnell, Katartismos Global
• Ben Poser, African Jewish Alliance
• Daowd Salih, The Damanga Coalition for Freedom and Democracy (Darfur)
• Dr. Greg Stanton, Genocide Watch
• Dr. Okere Sylvester, Strategic Groups USA
• Shirin Taber, Empower Women Media
• Dumisani Washington, Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel
• Olga Washington, Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel
• Frank Wolf, Former U.S. Representative for Virginia (1981 – 2015)
Dr. Charles Jacob
African Jewish Alliance
+1 617-202-3004
charlesjacobs123@gmail.com
