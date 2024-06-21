New Partnership to Give More South Australians a Place to Call Home

The Albanese Labor Government will help deliver more than 350 new and improved social homes in South Australia thanks to a partnership with the Malinauskas Labor Government and Community Housing Providers.

The Albanese Labor Government’s Social Housing Accelerator will contribute $135 million to housing projects in South Australia, with Community Housing Providers (CHPs) to provide an additional $60 million.

As part of the first tranche of projects, this partnership is set to deliver more than 369 new and improved social homes, across community and public housing projects, providing homes for approximately 605 South Australians.

This first round of projects will also unlock additional affordable rentals as well as market sales and rentals to be delivered by CHPs, with hundreds more properties to be built at some of these sites.

More Social Housing Accelerator projects are still under consideration and will be announced in due course.

Construction is about to commence on the first project at Tonsley which will see 50 social houses for up to 73 people delivered by CHP Junction Housing.

The CHP projects will deliver specialist housing for some of those most in need, including low-income households, older women, people with a disability, women and children leaving domestic and family violence and the homeless.

The South Australian Government-led projects will be delivered by the SA Housing Authority (SAHA) and include new builds to replace old not fit for purpose stock as well as dedicated Aboriginal housing in Ceduna.

It will also see two major SAHA properties at Glengowrie and Oaklands Park extensively refurbished to accommodate more than 200 people. These updates will improve amenity for tenants and extend the buildings’ useful life for the next generation of South Australians in need of public housing.

The projects include a range of new houses, apartments, and modular homes.

A list of the conditional Social Housing Accelerator projects is below.

The $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator is one part of the Albanese Labor Government’s $32 billion Homes for Australia plan.

The Albanese Labor Government is working with states and territories like South Australia to help meet our ambitious national target of building 1.2 million homes by the end of the decade.

Applications closed earlier this year for the first round of funding for social and affordable homes under the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund and the National Housing Accord, which will help deliver thousands of homes across the country.

For concept images of the first project to be delivered by Junction at Tonsley, click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Housing and Minister for Homelessness Julie Collins

Our Government’s $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator will help to give more South Australians a safe and affordable place to call home.

This funding won’t just help deliver new homes – it will help transform the lives of more than 600 South Australians.

The Social Housing Accelerator is one part of our $32 billion Homes for Australia plan which is delivering more help for homebuyers, more help for renters and more help for Australians needing a safe place for the night.

Our ambitious housing reform agenda is working across the board, and helping deliver the homes that Australia needs.

Attributable to Minister for Housing and Urban Development Nick Champion

The Albanese Government is funding these projects and the State Government is delivering these homes and these concerted actions will lead to better results for the community.

Housing security is a springboard for future success.

Safe and secure public housing builds better communities.

COMMUNITY HOUSING PROJECTS

Junction at Tonsley Stage 1 - 50 dwellings funded – up to 73 people housed

Enables a further 63 affordable apartments in eight-storey building on the same site.

Multi-stage Thrive Precinct, studio, 1, 2 bedroom apartments, Junction offices

Women’s housing, disability, domestic and family violence, older women, homelessness, young people

Junction, Tonsley

*Wirra Mikangka – 50 dwellings funded – at least 50 people housed

Enables a further 71 affordable and 30 market rental outcomes to be delivered

Two apartment building towers

Housing Choices SA, Eastwood

Uniting on Hawker - 24 dwellings – up to 36 people housed

A further 26 dwellings to be delivered – 14 affordable rentals, 6 market sales and 6 public housing

Townhouses for Older Women

Uniting SA, Brompton

143 Devonport – 21 dwellings funded – up to 29 people housed

Five storey apartment building

Domestic and family violence, older women

Community Housing Ltd, Prospect

35º South - 6 dwellings funding – up to 14 people housed

Two bedroom homes

Disability housing

Your Place Housing, O’Sullivan Beach and Klemzig

164 Churchill– 20 dwellings funded – up to 29 people housed

Five storey apartment building

Domestic and family violence, older women

Community Housing Ltd, Prospect

Uniting at Kidman Park – 6 dwellings funding – up to 20 people housed

Two and three bedroom homes

Family homes

Uniting SA, Kidman Park

* represents project subject to final approvals

NEW PUBLIC HOUSING

Seaton Public Housing – 22 dwellings, up to 44 people housed

New housing replacing old public homes, completed by end of 2026

Over 55’s, disability, singles, couples

SA Housing Authority, Seaton

Camden Park – 48 dwellings – up to 96 people housed

New housing replacing old public homes, completed by early 2027

SA Housing Authority, Camden Park

Ceduna Aboriginal Housing – 4 dwellings – up to 10 people housed

Two and three bedroom modular homes

Aboriginal tenants

SA Housing Authority/Renewal SA, Ceduna

REFURBISHED PUBLIC HOUSING

Glengowrie Court – 38 dwellings – up to 76 people housed

Refurbishing existing homes, completed by mid-2027

Singles and couples

SA Housing Authority, Glengowrie

Drew Court Public Housing – 80 dwellings – up to 128 people housed

Refurbishing existing homes, completed by the end of 2027

Singles and couples

SA Housing Authority, Oaklands Park