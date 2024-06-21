Super Netball Grand Final tickets here if you need

Release date: 21/06/24

Netball fans from across the country will have their chance to cheer on their favourite athletes at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in August with tickets to the Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final 2024 going on sale today.

Hosted on Saturday 3 August, the playoff for the 2024 premiership is expected to attract netball fans from South Australia and interstate.

The season decider will offer a range of Grand Final experiences for fans with a variety of off-the-court experiences.

Ahead of the Grand Final action, fans will also have the opportunity to attend open training sessions with the two Grand Final competing teams.

Tickets to the Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final go on sale today, Friday 21 June at 12pm ACST via the Ticketek website 2024 Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final tickets | Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Ticketek Australia

The national Grand Final adds to a strong winter events calendar for South Australia, and follows Illuminate Adelaide, Australian Junior Volleyball Championships, and Winter Reds in July.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of an iconic day filled with entertainment both on and off the court.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

Get in quick to secure your tickets to what is sure to be an epic Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre this August.

South Australia is set to welcome fans from across the state and country for the 2024 premiership playoff, helping provide a welcome boost to visitation in the cooler months.

Hosting the best netballers in the country helps build on the state’s reputation as the place to see elite sporting events.

Let’s hope the Adelaide Thunderbirds can make it back-to-back titles – this time on their home court.

Attributable to Stacey West, CEO Netball Australia

We are thrilled to be able to provide a range of experiences for fans across this year’s Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final.

We are also excited to bring the league’s most anticipated match of the year to Adelaide for 2024 in partnership with the South Australian Government.