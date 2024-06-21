Harry Kappen Invites Listeners to "Cool Down" with New Summer Single

The award-winning Dutch musician and music therapist delivers an urgent message to slow down and reflect with his June 14th release.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harry Kappen, the renowned independent Dutch musician, producer, and music therapist, has released his highly anticipated new single, "Cool Down," on June 14th. Following the emotional ballad "One Life," Kappen shifts gears with a vibrant, uptempo track that calls on listeners to slow down, reflect on their lives, and prioritize what truly matters. The single is available on all major streaming platforms.

Accompanying the release is a captivating lyric video on YouTube, providing fans with a visual interpretation of the song's powerful message. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/5EuNjH1wpw8.

"Cool Down" is part of Kappen's full-length album, "Time Will Tell," which features a collection of 12 original songs that showcase his diverse musical influences and storytelling prowess. The album includes nine brand-new tracks and three singles released over the past 14 months, which have collectively garnered nearly half a million hits on Spotify. From ballads to rock, funky pop to country-inspired tunes, "Time Will Tell" offers a rich tapestry of sounds that reflect Kappen's personal journey, fears, love, and vision for the future. The album is now available on Kappen’s website.

ABOUT HARRY KAPPEN: Harry Kappen, a multi-instrumentalist and veteran of the Dutch music scene, has an extensive background as a musician, producer, and music therapist. He has played in numerous bands across the Netherlands and has collaborated with various Dutch pop bands as a producer. Known for his eclectic style influenced by legends such as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Prince, and Radiohead, Kappen’s music is a reflection of his diverse musical tastes and profound experiences.

This year, Kappen's work has been recognized with five nominations for the prestigious Josie Awards in Nashville and the ISSA Awards in Atlanta, highlighting his significant contributions to the music industry. As a music therapist, Kappen utilizes his skills to help young people with developmental and behavioral disorders, working in youth care and providing crucial support for families facing dysfunctional patterns. His unique ability to connect musically with clients has made him a respected figure in the field of music therapy.

In addition to his music career, Kappen is a lecturer in an international master's degree program in music therapy at Codarts in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where he shares his expertise and passion for music therapy with students from around the world. www.harrykappen.com


Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

