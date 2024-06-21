Readout of U.S.-EU Solar Manufacturing Supply Chain Forum

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MUNICH, Germany – Today, the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Supply Chain Working Group convened the U.S.-EU Solar Manufacturing Policy Forum (the Forum) to align U.S. & EU policy around solar manufacturing and to advance the sector’s competitiveness across both markets.

The Forum aimed to promote deeper engagement between industry leaders and U.S. and European policy makers on what is needed to strengthen the U.S. and EU solar photovoltaic sectors and enhance supply chain resiliency. During the meeting, the U.S. and EU participants discussed efforts the two markets can take to enhance their leadership in the development, demonstration and deployment of advanced and next generation solar technologies. In particular, they discussed opportunities to align policy approaches and also engaged in information sharing activities focusing on new technologies and innovations being implemented across U.S. and EU solar production lines.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing Heather Evans and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Trade Policy and Negotiations Robert Garverick served as co-leaders for the U.S. delegation and Director General Kerstin Jorna for Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) led the European Commission’s delegation. U.S. and European industry leaders from across the solar manufacturing supply chain also attended.

Facilitated under the auspices of the Working Group, this Forum is the latest in a series of engagements between the U.S and EU to bolster the resiliency of the solar industry and drive clean energy innovation and manufacturing on both sides of the Atlantic.

