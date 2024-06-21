Finding Focus Brings Affordable ADHD Care to Canada's East Coast, Making Support More Accessible Nationwide
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news from Finding Focus as we announce our expansion to Canada's east coast, extending affordable and efficient ADHD care to individuals nationwide. Founded in 2022, Finding Focus has been a pioneering force in ADHD care, with over 7000 patient encounters embarking on their ADHD journey with tailored treatment plans, therapy sessions, and supportive communities. This expansion allows us to reach even more people seeking support and guidance.
At Finding Focus, our mission is clear: empowering individuals with ADHD to unlock their full potential. We provide tailored treatment plans, therapy sessions, and supportive communities to help individuals effectively manage their symptoms and excel in their daily lives.
Finding Focus is excited to extend its services to Canada's east coast, bringing its unique approach to ADHD care to a broader audience. The clinic's mission is to make quality care accessible and prompt for those who need it most, helping clients achieve focus and live fulfilling lives.
With this expansion, Finding Focus now serves individuals in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia, P.E.I, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan. This ensures that support is readily available to all who seek it.
For more information on Finding Focus and our services, please visit www.findfocusnow.com or reach out to info@findfocusnow.com.
