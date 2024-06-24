U.S. Women’s Amputee Soccer Team Launches Fundraising for Inaugural Women's Amputee World Cup with $50,000 Match Offer

'24 U.S. National Women's Amputee Soccer Team U.S. Women's Amputee Soccer World Cup Logo

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Amputee Soccer Association and the U.S. Women’s Amputee Soccer Team is excited to announce the launch of their fundraising campaign for the inaugural Women's Amputee Soccer World Cup. In a remarkable show of support, a generous private donor has pledged to match all donations up to $50,000, doubling the impact of every contribution made. This matching offer is available until August 1st.

Head Coach Paige Palazzolo, Team Captains Sarah Evans and Alexia Michitti are leading the charge, preparing the team to represent the United States on the world stage. The Women's Amputee Soccer World Cup marks a significant milestone in the sport, and the U.S. team is determined to make a strong showing.

“We are thrilled about this incredible opportunity and the generous matching offer from our donor. This support is crucial in helping us cover travel, training, and competition expenses. We are deeply grateful and excited for the journey ahead,” said Paige Palazzolo.

Sarah Evans added, “This is a dream come true for our team. We’ve worked so hard to get here, and with the support of our community and this amazing donation match, we are one step closer to achieving our goals.” Alexia Michitti says “Amputee soccer has created so many opportunities for myself and my teammates and I’m looking forward to representing the USA with a bunch of awesome women.”

The team invites supporters to contribute to their fundraising efforts, ensuring that every dollar counts twice as much with the matching offer. Donations can be made through the team's official fundraising page https://usampsoccer.networkforgood.com/.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Head Coach Paige Palazzolo or Team Captains Sarah Evans/Alexia Michitti, please contact info@usampsoccer.org.

About the U.S. Women’s Amputee Soccer Team: The U.S. Women’s Amputee Soccer Team is dedicated to promoting the sport of amputee soccer and empowering athletes with limb differences. The team provides opportunities for women to compete at the highest level, inspiring others and raising awareness about the capabilities of amputee athletes.

About the American Amputee Soccer Association: The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), offers recreational and competitive opportunities for people of all ages and genders with limb differences to play soccer. The AASA believes that sport has the power to bring people together. Playing amputee soccer provides a sense of community to an underserved population totaling over two million people in the United States and offers opportunity in the face of adversity.

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a legacy of over forty years of service to the limb difference community and is the founder of the worldwide organized sport of amputee soccer. The Association is the sole governing body and international representative to the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and the only US entity authorized to form national teams for international and World Cup competitions. Learn more about us at www.usampsoccer.org.