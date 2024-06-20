The VN-Index advances for the third straight day.

VIETNAM, June 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese markets extended gains and ended higher on Thursday, while the foreign bloc net withdrew VNĐ992 billion.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose 2.51 points, or 0.2 per cent to close the trading session at 1,282.3 points.

During most of the day, VN-Index traded above the reference level. Even though the afternoon session recorded strong selling pressure, VN-Index still ended the session higher on Thursday, a third consecutive day of rises.

More stocks moved down on the southern bourse, with 181 ticker symbols finishing lower, while 141 stocks inched higher.

More than 932 million shares were traded on the southern exchange, worth nearly VNĐ24 trillion (US$940 million).

The 30 biggest stocks tracker, VN30-Index, also increased 8.14 points or 0.62 per cent, to 1,322.36 points. Fourteen stocks of the VN30 basket climbed, while twelve inched down and four ended flat.

Data compiled by financial website vietstock.vn showed that Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB) was the biggest gainer on the market with shares up nearly 3.7 per cent, contributing more than 1.4 points to the VN-Index gain.

It was followed by FPT Corporation (FPT), shares of the software manufacturer increased 1.37 per cent, Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), up 2.69 per cent and Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR), up 1.19 per cent.

Some sectors posted losses and put strong pressure on the overall market. Banking stocks dropped, with losers being the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (CTG), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) and Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB).

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index ended higher at 243.97 points, up 0.16 per cent. During the session, over 74 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth over VNĐ1.5 trillion.

Foreign investors significantly increased their purchases on Thursday afternoon, with new disbursements reaching VNĐ1,247 billion on the HoSE, equivalent to 3.1 times the morning's volume. However, the amount sold was also substantial, reaching VNĐ1,599 billion. Overall, nearly VNĐ992 billion was net withdrawn from HoSE-listed stocks throughout the day. Specifically, VN30 group stocks saw a net sell of VNĐ685 billion. — VNS