Highways Hay Salvage and Ditch Mowing Clipping Along

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan reminded farmers and ranchers about some key dates as the annual highways hay salvage and ditch mowing clips along for the season.

Landowners or lessees adjacent to a highway ditch have the first option to cut or bale free hay prior to and including July 8.

After July 8 anyone may cut or bale material without the permission of the nearby landowner or lessee, as long as the same activity or mowing is not underway.

"The annual hay salvage and mowing program provides many benefits to area landowners, producers and motorists," Highways Minister Lori Carr said.

Benefits include:

Optimal snow storage in ditches, which reduces drifting on the highway surface during the winter.

A neat appearance, which improves visibility of signs.

Better control of brush and noxious weed growth.

Safer intersections and highway curves by maintaining acceptable sight distances.

An opportunity for producers to salvage feed for livestock.

The Ministry of Highways will deliver the mowing program with the assistance of contractors and work with local rural municipalities. About 44,500 hectares will be mowed in 2024.

For more information and other key dates about hay salvage and ditch mowing, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/programs-and-services/livestock-programs/ditch-mowing-and-hay-salvage.

Motorists are also reminded to check the Highway Hotline before travelling for the latest available road conditions at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map and encouraged to share on social media before driving an important work zone safety message at https://youtu.be/R8p_D-QNmUI?si=QEob9exsnqXpvY89.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 20,700 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

