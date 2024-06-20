Two Families in Regina Receive Keys to Their New Habitat for Humanity Homes

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2024

Two Regina-area families received keys to their new Habitat for Humanity homes just in time for summer thanks to $130,000 in investments by the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, Social Services Minister and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky joined representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the City of Regina to officially present the keys of the new houses.

The two new single-family homes are each two stories and reside on land donated through an anonymous donation. These homes are spacious with three bedrooms each and a developed basement.

Funding provided to each home includes:

$65,000 funding for each home through the Government of Canada - Saskatchewan Bi-Lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

$15,000 from the City of Regina provided to each home upon occupancy.

QUOTES:

We are making it a priority to work with all our partners to ensure that every Canadian has access to a safe, affordable home," Federal Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for Prairies Can Dan Vandal said on behalf of Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. "Organizations like Habitat for Humanity, as well as our provincial partners, play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals. Today's announcement shows what is possible when we work together to provide housing solutions in Saskatchewan. I am very happy to share in this good news for these two families who will get to enjoy their first summer in their new homes."

"Today, I am deeply honoured to celebrate with these two Regina families as they receive the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity homes," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "Being part of this journey and witnessing the joy and excitement in their eyes is truly inspiring. This achievement highlights our commitment to creating safe, affordable housing and supporting the wellbeing of our communities. These homes represent a foundation for stability, growth, and a brighter future, especially as we move into the promising days of summer."

"The City of Regina thanks the federal and provincial governments for their investment in our city and is proud to be working in partnership with Habitat For Humanity Saskatchewan as they continue to develop safe and affordable homes throughout our community," City of Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "We are excited to see their building program continue in Regina and we are grateful for their dedication to providing residents with the opportunity to pursue homeownership."

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our first Key Ceremony since the completion of Haultain Crossing," Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan Interim Executive Director Kelsey Stewart said. "This occasion marks a significant achievement for our organization and highlights the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. Homeownership is not just about having a place to live; it is about creating a stable foundation for families to thrive and grow. We are honoured to support these families in turning their dreams into reality and building brighter futures for generations to come."

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs. While funding under the Rental Development Program (RDP) may reflect a 100 per cent federal contribution, other programs delivered under the NHS- SP may be 100 per cent provincially funded.

