Mövenpick Resort El Quseir Redefines Hospitality to Prioritize People and Planet
The resort was first certified in 2011 and currently holds Platinum status marking 10 consecutive years of certification.
Inspired by the beauty of El Quseir and driven by a passion for sustainability, we are on a journey to redefine hospitality—one that prioritizes people and planet.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Resort El Quseir with the resort receiving an impressive compliance score of 95%. The resort was first certified in 2011 and currently holds Platinum status marking 10 consecutive years of certification.
— Alec De Wieuw, General Manager
Situated between sandy mountains and deepest blue seas, the Mövenpick Resort El Quseir features traditional Nubian architecture with clusters of stone-clad bungalows and high domed ceilings. At the back of the resort lies a beautiful private sandy beach and coral reef inhabited by a myriad of marine life. In the tranquil beauty of El Quseir, Egypt, the property stands as a beacon of sustainable hospitality, embodying a holistic commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.
Alec De Wieuw, General Manager said, “At Mövenpick Resort El Quseir, we believe that sustainable hospitality is not just a choice but a responsibility. It is a commitment to safeguarding our planet for future generations.”
The resort’s numerous sustainability initiatives support the local economy whilst reducing its carbon footprint. Nestled amidst breathtaking landscapes, Mövenpick Resort El Quseir has established a thriving farm garden that supplies kitchens with an abundance of fresh produce that includes tomatoes, eggplants and olives. Embracing the farm-to-fork concept, the majority of food procured by the resort is sourced from local suppliers in nearby areas such as El Quseir city and Hurghada. To combat food waste, rigorous measures have been implemented including composting all kitchen and garden organic waste. This circular approach effectively diverts waste from ending up as landfill and also enriches soil, nurturing ecosystems.
Energy efficiency is paramount in the property’s operations, with the adoption of cutting-edge technologies including a building management system (BMS), energy saving equipment and appliances, LED lighting, sensors and timers. In addition, a culture of responsible energy consumption amongst staff and guests alike is promoted and a preventative maintenance program in place. Through these efforts, the resort maximizes its use of resources while minimizing its ecological footprint.
“Inspired by the beauty of El Quseir and driven by a passion for sustainability, we are on a journey to redefine hospitality—one that prioritizes people and planet,” adds Alec De Wieuw.
The resort continues to successfully sustain its world-renowned house reef, where multi-coloured fish flourish. An artificial reef is also thriving, created and constructed from recycled steel with small pieces of fertile coral sown into the structure by divers from the onsite diving center. Another landmark achievement has been the complete elimination of single-use plastics at the premises. By championing eco-friendly alternatives and promoting reusable options, Mövenpick Resort El Quseir continues to preserve marine life and the surrounding environment.
Environmental and social initiatives run by the resort are keenly welcomed by employees, guests and local residents. To safeguard the pristine beauty of the bay, staff members together with guests actively engage in reef and beach cleaning campaigns under professional supervision. The Green Team at Mövenpick Resort El Quseir also organize special events for community groups throughout the year. Team members regularly host educational field trips for local schools, conduct various programs to raise awareness about environmental issues for students and run ongoing campaigns for local charities.
The resort donates retired curtains and bedding to the Resala organization, a local NGO working in Egypt with the aim to build a cohesive, positive and self-sustained community by helping families in urban and rural areas. With approximately 70 branches, Resala offers services such as medical care, financial aid and educational funds to underprivileged adults and children. The donated refurbished curtains and bedding are used in orphanages and daycare centers.
“Mövenpick Resort El Quseir exemplifies a paradigm shift in hospitality, where sustainability is not just a practice but a way of life. As we celebrate our recertification by Green Globe, we reaffirm our commitment to leading by example and inspiring positive change in the world. Together, let us forge a path towards a more sustainable and inclusive future,” concluded Alec De Wieuw.
Contact
Sherine Zineldin
Director of E-Commerce, Marketing & Communications
Cairo Sales Office, Cairo Airport
Qesm Al-Nozha, Cairo Governorate 11776
Cairo, Egypt
Mobile: +20 12 82000050
Email: Sherine.Zineldin@movenpick.com
movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 310-337-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn