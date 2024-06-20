Governor Abbott Deploys Texas Emergency Management Resources To Support New Mexico

TEXAS, June 20 - June 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has deployed Texas emergency management resources to New Mexico to assist in the response efforts for multiple large wildfires and flash flooding impacting the state.

"As we continue to move through hurricane season, Texans are no strangers to the devastating effects of severe weather," said Governor Abbott. "While the initial force of Tropical Storm Alberto dissipates, Texas was able to swiftly and effectively respond thanks to the critical work our state's first responders and emergency response personnel do to protect and assist Texas communities. Today, I am deploying emergency management personnel to assist our neighbors in New Mexico as they face wildfire and flash flooding impacts. Texas will continue to work to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities across the state and of our fellow Americans.”

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Texas A&M Forest Service deployed emergency management personnel this morning under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). These personnel will support the State of New Mexico’s Emergency Operations Center in a variety of roles, including response operations, planning, logistics, public information, finance, and geographic information systems.

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.

With the Atlantic Hurricane Season running until November 30, Texans are urged to prepare for the remainder of the season and implement personal preparedness measures ahead of the next tropical weather event, including creating an emergency plan, packing an emergency supply kit, and considering flood insurance policies. Texans can locate preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.